DeFabo: Steelers Would ‘At Least Have The Conversation’ About Trading For Kirk Cousins At Right Price

With the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room still unsettled after their first three OTA sessions, options are on the table for the Steelers beyond signing Aaron Rodgers. With today being June 1, it makes it more palatable for the Atlanta Falcons to trade QB Kirk Cousins due to being able to push some dead money to the future, and The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo thinks trading for Cousins is something Pittsburgh could explore. During an appearance on The Bettor Angle on BetMGM, DeFabo said the Steelers would have a conversation about trading for Cousins if his price point was right.

“Some conversations that I had, the things that I’ve heard within the organization, it sounded like at some point, at some price, they’d at least have the conversation. I don’t know if they would actually pull the trigger on something like that.”

DeFabo said that for the Steelers to be interested, the Falcons would need to eat a “tremendous” amount of the money remaining of his remaining salary. But ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that wasn’t something Atlanta is keen on doing. If Atlanta does deal Cousins, a trade now is more likely than it would’ve been even earlier this week since they would incur just a $12.5 dead money charge on their books for 2025 as a post-June 1 trade.

Cousins seems to be a clear Plan B for the Steelers if they’re unable to sign Rodgers, but the team also has expressed confidence in QB Mason Rudolph. Even with Atlanta taking on some of the money, the Steelers will need to weigh whether they feel Cousins is worth bringing in rather than just rolling with Rudolph, especially with the team potentially looking to take a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s a move that would come with plenty of questions after Cousins struggled down the stretch last season. He struggled with turnovers and his lack of mobility made it hard for him to avoid the opposing pass-rush. The turnover issue in particular could be a big one in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have thrived when they take care of the ball and create turnovers, and Cousins doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence after throwing 16 interceptions last season.

But if the Steelers are comfortable with the price and really feel like Kirk Cousins could be an upgrade, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make a move after there’s been plenty of smoke over the past few weeks connecting the two sides.