Deal With Watt Isn’t ‘Imminent,’ Says Rapoport, Who Hasn’t Heard Contract Will Top Garrett’s

Count NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport with the rest of league insiders who believe a long-term deal between the Pittsburgh Steelers and star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt will take place before Week 1. When that deal happens and what the contract terms will be is up for debate. On the heels of reporter James Palmer “hearing” Watt’s deal will surpass Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett’s $40 million average yearly value mark, Rapoport offered skepticism.

“I still believe it’s gonna work out. But I hadn’t heard that number,” Rapoport said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show, referring to Watt beating Garrett contractually. “And I hadn’t heard that anything is imminent.”

Wednesday, Palmer shared he heard that was at least a “chance” Watt would crack a $40 million salary.

“I’m hearing there’s a chance Watt gets past $40 [million per season],” he said. “He has every right to ask for it.”

Asking and getting are two different things but any negotiation from the player and agent side should start high. In 2021, Watt became the NFL’s highest-paid pass rusher and defensive player in the league. Even off a down 2024 season by his standards, it’s reasonable for Watt’s camp to angle for the same structure. Pittsburgh could push back, noting Watt’s age and the massive leap in Garrett’s contract that kept him in Cleveland following his trade request.

Earlier this month, Rapoport hinted that Watt’s number would come in below Garrett’s, suggesting the rest of the market might need to work itself out to truly slot Watt’s deal. Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is angling for an extension himself, and any deal would come in below Garrett’s mark but possibly ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby and Houston Texans’ Danielle Hunter. Still, Rapoport is in favor of Watt getting every dollar he can.

“If he gets more than Myles, I would say that is awesome for T.J,” he said. “These are the guys you pay. He’s great. He’s a good guy. He is a face of that franchise.”

Rapoport correctly noted the Steelers have a history of getting deals done at the eleventh hour. Watt’s previous extension dragged on until days before the regular season started. That’s far from ideal but it didn’t prevent Watt from tying the NFL single-season sack record and a prolonged hold-in shouldn’t have damaging effects this time around either. The defense is still the same with many of the same front-seven pieces. The true question will be if Watt finishes slightly ahead or behind Garrett, a sticking point that’s likely to delay the deal until late August.