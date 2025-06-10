DC Teryl Austin Has ‘No Worries’ About T.J. Watt’s Absence: ‘We Expect Him Back At Some Point’

T.J. Watt’s holdout at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ mandatory minicamp is one of the biggest stories around the NFL today, but the team doesn’t seem that concerned internally. DC Teryl Austin spoke to the media today and struck a calm, business-as-usual tone when asked about his absence.

“We’re gonna keep preparing and moving ahead. We expect him back at some point and he’ll get caught up as fast, he’ll be in great shape like he always is,” Austin said in audio provided by the team. “So no worries. I think it’s actually a great opportunity for young guys to get more reps and see what they can do and good-on-good competition.”

Watt’s absence is notable because he did a hold-in back in 2021 under similar circumstances. Escalating things to not be in attendance and risk the fines for missing camp means something. Though it’s worth noting that he is a new father this offseason and has reason to want to be home as long as possible in his child’s early months. A three-day minicamp will not make or break Watt or this defense.

The way Austin talks about Watt did not seem like a coach who is worried about the happenings behind the scenes with the contract negotiations. Watt would be receiving the biggest contract in team history in terms of APY, so it makes sense that they are taking their time with the negotiations. Guarantees are likely a big part of that conversation and matching or surpassing Myles Garrett’s $40 million APY could be a motivator as well.

Austin has spoken to Watt throughout the offseason, so he should have a decent understanding of where things stand between him and the team.

“We always do [stay in touch],” Austin said. “He’s handling his business. He’s doing this thing and we’ve touched base a few times this summer, but it’s not about the football stuff. I’m just seeing how he’s doing, how his family’s doing, new baby, all that good stuff. So when T.J. Watt shows up, he’ll be ready to go.”

It’s probably a safe assumption that Watt won’t arrive over the next two days with a short three-day minicamp. The post-minicamp period of the calendar is the slowest time of year in the NFL as many team officials go their separate ways for some much-needed rest and relaxation with their families.

Training camp in a little over a month would be the next deadline that could spur action. If he holds out of training camp, the fines add up faster and the media noise will grow with it.