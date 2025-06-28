Dave Dameshek Expects Double Digit Wins If ‘X-Factor’ Broderick Jones Performs

Football games are won and lost in the trenches. While the Steelers’ defensive line is projected to be a strength this year, their offensive line is a question mark. Pittsburgh’s offensive line is filled with many young players still on their rookie contracts. But entering the 2025 season, no name is more important than LT Broderick Jones. Some, like Dave Dameshek, have even gone as far as to call Jones the “X-Factor” for Pittsburgh this year.

“The X factor for all of 2025 in my book with the Steelers is, BroJo, [Broderick Jones],” said Dameshek on the North Shore Drive podcast. ‘If Broderick Jones develops to anywhere close to his pedigree to where he was drafted, I don’t know if win total, or how to assess it, but I can’t imagine how the Steelers wouldn’t be a double-digit success in 2025.”

It wouldn’t be harsh to call Jones’ first two seasons in the NFL disappointing. When the Steelers traded up to the 14th pick to select Jones in the 2023 NFL Draft, many expected him to be the foundation of Pittsburgh’s new elite offensive line. However, that hasn’t been the case so far, as Jones has struggled with both injuries and a position change from his natural left tackle spot to right tackle.

This season, Jones returns to left tackle, and at just 24 years old, he still has plenty of time to turn his career around. While mental mistakes have been an issue early in his career, more experience should help clean those up. Additionally, Jones has shown some signs of really good play. He is a mauler in the run game and is really athletic. If he cleans up his technique (which should improve naturally, being back on the left side and healthy) and mental errors, he can be a really good tackle.

As Dameshek said, that would go a long way for Pittsburgh. In his rookie season last year, C Zach Frazier looked like one of the best centers in the NFL. With another year of development, he should be even better. RT Troy Fautanu showed promise before his season ended in Week Two. RG Mason McCormick exceeded expectations after being thrust into a starting role following RG James Daniels’ season-ending injury in Week Four.

The big question mark is Broderick Jones. Of Pittsburgh’s young offensive linemen (excluding veteran LG Isaac Seumalo), Jones has the most experience and arguably the highest ceiling. If he puts it together, the left side of the line, consisting of him and Seumalo, could become a difficult lock for defenses to pick. This would give QB Aaron Rodgers much-needed time to feel comfortable in the pocket and open rushing lanes for running backs Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.

Two things are true. Football games are won and lost in the trenches, and left tackle is the most important position on the offensive line. This is why Broderick Jones is Pittsburgh’s X-Factor entering 2025. If he reaches his potential at his natural left tackle position, Pittsburgh could have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The trickle-down effect of that is massive.