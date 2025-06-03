Darnell Washington: ‘100 Percent’ Can Contribute More To Pass Game

Darnell Washington carries one of the most imposing figures in football. In a league full of massive humans, Washington still manages to stand out. While his impressive size at tight end is one of his greatest strengths, he’s yet to really break out as a pass catcher. Going into his third NFL season, Washington is focused on improving that part of his game.

“One hundred percent,” Washington said Tuesday when asked if he feels like he can contribute more in the Steelers’ passing game this season via the team’s website. “That’s like my whole mindset is just to be able to do more. And that’s what I want to do this year. So, that’s one of the reasons why I want to start becoming more of a pro than I was the previous years.”

In two NFL seasons, Washington has only recorded 26 catches for 261 yards and one touchdown. He’s been much more effective as a blocker. While there was hope when the Steelers drafted him that he could at least be a red-zone threat, that part of his game still needs to develop.

However, that doesn’t mean Washington can’t be more a threat through the air this year. He showed real signs of growth in that department last year. During his first season, he was basically a non-factor as a receiver. While he still wasn’t a huge contributor in 2024, he took strides as a receiver. Perhaps he can continue that upward trajectory this year.

There have been positive reports about Washington in OTAs, too. That doesn’t mean he’s going to break out as a receiver this year, but it backs up Washington’s words about wanting to do more.

Also, Washington has reportedly lost some weight. That could help him be more effective in the pass game. He’s still a mountain of a man, so he can afford to shed some pounds. That shouldn’t impact his ability to block too much, and maybe, it will help unlock his potential in other aspects of the game.

Washington is still slated to be the No. 2 tight end behind Pat Freiermuth. However, Arthur Smith’s offense utilizes tight ends heavily. Therefore, Washington should still have opportunities to prove that he can be a bigger threat to defenses. While he might not come close to 1,000 receiving yards, he could add a new wrinkle to the Steelers’ offense.