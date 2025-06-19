Darius Slay Vows ‘We’re Gonna Fix’ Joey Porter Jr.’s Interception Numbers

Those who can’t do, teach. In the NFL, those who have done it are also quality teachers. Veteran cornerback Darius Slay is a ballhawk and one of the league’s active leaders in interceptions. He plans to impart some of his wisdom to boost Joey Porter Jr.’s takeaway numbers.

“They say he can’t catch, but we’re gonna fix that,” Slay told ESPN’s Mina Kimes in a recent interview. “We’re gonna catch the rock this year.”

Over 12 seasons, Slay has intercepted 28 passes. That ranks fourth among active players currently on NFL rosters only trailing safety Harrison Smith (37), safety/cornerback Tyran Mathieu (36), and safety Kevin Byard (29). For the first time since his 2012 rookie year, Slay failed to pick off a pass during the 2024 regular season. But he intercepted Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the playoffs, helping lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title.

Interceptions, like penalties, are an area Porter can stand to improve. Never known as a ballhawk, he has just two interceptions in two seasons. His first NFL pick was a memorable one, a goal-line fade from Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in a critical moment of an eventual Steelers win. His second came in 2024, tracking down a long Dak Prescott throw against the Dallas Cowboys.

A strong college career didn’t even produce splash plays. Porter registered just one interception at Penn State and went without one his final year. Partly due to teams being smart enough to avoid his airspace but even lockdown corners manage to get their hands on a couple of passes.

More picks are a point of emphasis for new defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander. Coaches or players, building up Joey Porter is the focus.

“I have a good resume with younger guys, trying to help build them,” Slay said. “That’s my job. I’m just here to help him, do everything I can to make sure he succeeds at what he does. And try to get him to be one of the best in the game.”

Pittsburgh has a strong turnover culture. Lost in the collapse of last season is the fact the Steelers tied the NFL lead with 33 takeaways. Despite Minkah Fitzpatrick and Porter recording just one interception each. If either, or both, can boost their totals this season, Pittsburgh could finish 2025 with the outright lead.

Improving technique and playing soundly is Porter’s first goal. Cutting down on the penalties is mission critical. But to take his game to new heights, and to help influence a possible payday ahead of the 2026 season, a couple of interceptions would suit Porter well.