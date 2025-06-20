Darius Slay Sees Ravens As Harder To Defend Than Bengals

He’s new to the AFC North and will get immersed in the division quickly as a Pittsburgh Steelers starting cornerback, but already Darius Slay has his eyes on one offense within the division.

That would be the Baltimore Ravens, not the Cincinnati Bengals, due to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Appearing on The Mina Kimes Show earlier in the week, Slay spoke highly of Jackson and about the challenges he presents due to “two plays in one” that defenders have to be concerned with.

“Man, the toughest one is, for me, is most likely probably Lamar because the fact that he can extend plays. And as a corner, you hate when plays are extended because you gotta keep chasing the receiver around the field,” Slay told Kimes regarding the most difficult offense in the AFC North, according to video via YouTube. “And with Joe Burrow, he’s a different person as in just…you don’t have to worry about scramble drill because he’s very mobile as well, but the fact that he can throw very well, deep ball accuracy is great. So you really gotta worry about ball placement with him.

“Two plays in one with Lamar, like almost every play, though.”

Jackson’s ability to utilize his legs, extend plays and create something out of nothing, creates a huge challenge for defenses as a whole and specifically defensive backs. As Slay pointed out, when Jackson is scrambling around, defensive backs have to keep chasing receivers, trying to avoid giving up the huge splash play through the air.

Jackson is great at that. He has an elite-level arm, allowing him to throw the ball all over the field. He can make all the throws off platform, too, which makes him even harder to defend, and is a big reason why he’s a two-time NFL MVP.

He can run as well and is arguably the greatest rushing quarterback in NFL history. Think about that for a second.

Though the Steelers have historically had success against Jackson, the Ravens changed their tactics during the AFC Wild Card matchup and watched Jackson torch them. Having a running back like Derrick Henry to lean on and pass-catching weapons like tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely and receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and free agent addition DeAndre Hopkins makes the Ravens loaded on offense and a real matchup nightmare for what they can do out of a number of formations.

Slay was quick to credit the Bengals, too, with Joe Burrow at QB, not to mention Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at receiver. That wide receiver combination is the best in football, and Burrow is certainly one of the top 5-7 quarterbacks in the NFL.

While there are plenty of questions regarding the offensive line and the run game in Cincinnati, having that trio to work with on every play has the Bengals loaded up to be a nightmare for defenses.

The veteran corner knows one thing though: the Steelers’ defense — and him in particular — will have its hands full in AFC North matchups due to the presence of two star quarterbacks in Jackson and Burrow.

Check out the full interview with Slay on “The Mina Kimes Show” below.