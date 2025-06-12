Danny Parkins Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘The Steal Of The Offseason’

By all accounts, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first choice at quarterback this offseason. They tried a few different avenues, but relatively quickly into the new league year, the Steelers decided their best course was to wait on the veteran quarterback. That ended up working, with Rodgers finally signing with them late last week. According to FOX Sports’ Danny Parkins, the Steelers made the right decision.

“We’ve talked a lot about, this is the best quarterback the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger in 2018, or 2020. Also better than what they could have had this year,” Parkins said Thursday on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. “Maybe people think it’s Geno Smith, also a much bigger investment. Sam Darnold is a much bigger investment. For one year, $13 million, Aaron Rodgers is the steal of the offseason.”

Talking strictly about their play on the field, there might be a couple of quarterbacks this offseason who could hold a candle to Rodgers. Parkins specifically names Geno Smith and Sam Darnold. Smith didn’t seem to be available when the offseason began, until the Raiders made a surprising trade for him. Darnold is coming off a career renaissance last year, and the Steelers did reportedly make an offer to him. It didn’t match the offer he got from Seattle, though.

Pittsburgh also made an effort to keep a younger QB around in Justin Fields. Fields started the first six games in the 2024 season, and he did well. However, he chose the security the Jets gave him in terms of guaranteed money. Even though he seemed to be the Steelers’ first choice at the position.

So, the wait for Aaron Rodgers began. And all things considered, it worked out for the Steelers.

They signed Rodgers to an extremely modest contract for a player with his talent, one that Rodgers seemed to prefer. He’s also only a one-year option. Not tied to a quarterback for multiple years will allow the Steelers to use their arsenal of picks to make a move for someone in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For 2025, it’s not like Rodgers can’t play anymore, either. He finished the 2024 season on a hot streak. Looking healed from his Achilles injury and something like the Rodgers of old. Pittsburgh isn’t expecting him to play at an MVP level anymore. However, if he can get the offense into the right plays, make smart decisions, and make big throws when needed, that’s all the Steelers are asking of him. On his current deal, it’s hard to argue with Parkins viewing Rodgers as the steal of the offseason.