Dak Prescott Defends George Pickens: Don’t ‘Listen To What Somebody Else Says About Somebody’

In their second big wide receiver trade of the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens’ three seasons in Pittsburgh were eventful, to say the least. Justified or not, they earned him a reputation. His new quarterback, Dak Prescott, thinks it’s an unfair one.

“That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says about somebody,” Prescott said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota on X. “I think you should judge everyone, not judge but find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you.”

It’s normal for any quarterback to stick up for their new teammate, especially when asked about a negative reputation they might have. However, there were plenty of incidents throughout the 2024 season that earned George Pickens that reputation. The Cowboys actually got a good look at one of those moments in Week 4 last season when they beat the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Pickens ended up being fined for pulling the facemask of then-Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis.

Nevertheless, both teams had reasons to make the trade. Dallas didn’t get the receiving help it wanted during the draft and shortly after it sent a third-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for George Pickens. The Steelers had their new top option in DK Metcalf and simply didn’t want to deal with the headaches that came with Pickens anymore.

However, there were plenty of good times, too. For a large portion of when he was in Pittsburgh, and especially in 2024, George Pickens was the only real threat at his position. He put up 900 receiving yards last season, which isn’t enough to really consider him an elite receiver. However, it did come with some inconsistent quarterback play and some time missed due to injury. In a better situation, Pickens’ season might have been looked upon more favorably.

Now that he’s in Dallas, things seem to be going well so far.

“The guy, he’s been great, he’s been phenomenal,” Prescott said. “He’s a guy that loves football, loves his teammates. He’s been excited every day that he’s been here, he’s been early. So no concerns on the personal matters of GP and anything about it. Just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us. He’s a brother and it’s just about continuing to grow and make sure we’re putting the best out there. That’s his approach.”

It is only June, and training camp is still a month and some change away. Everybody is hopeful at this time of the year. With that said, it’s worth mentioning that some of George Pickens’ former teammates have come to his defense at some point or another with Russell Wilson recently saying he’s “misunderstood.”

At the end of the day, the Steelers typically look smart after trading receivers. Pickens and the Cowboys hope he’ll buck that trend. Dallas represents a new opportunity for George Pickens, and it seems like he’s taking advantage of it so far.