Contract Details For Aaron Rodgers Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract, and now we know the details of the money that Rodgers is going to receive. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X, Rodgers’ deal will pay him a base salary of $13.65 million. The signing bonus wasn’t disclosed in the initial tweet, but this contract comes with $10 million in guaranteed and a maximum value of $19.5 million with incentives, including $5.85 million in playtime and team performance incentives.

At a minimum, it seems like Aaron Rodgers’ 2025 cap charge will be $13.65M. It could be greater than that depending on if those incentives are not likely to be earned (NLTBE) or likely to be earned (LTBE). We will find out for sure in a few days.

ESPN sources: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was in the team’s training facility today to sign his one-year, $13.65 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. The deal includes $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance… pic.twitter.com/a9DygTvufb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2025

His base salary makes him the 22nd highest-paid QB in the league with the potential to be the 21st highest paid with the incentives. He falls right behind Daniel Jones in base salary and just a hair under Justin Fields even if he hits his incentives.

This comes in much lower than his $37,525,000 APY that he had with the New York Jets.

With Rodgers now signed, the Steelers finally have their quarterback position for 2025 solidified. After the team was able to sign Russell Wilson to a minimum contract last offseason following his release from the Denver Broncos, the Steelers once again have a very cheap quarterback room.

It had been reported that contract parameters between Rodgers and the Steelers were agreed to early in the process, so the money was not a hold-up in Rodgers taking his time to agree to a deal. He even told the world that he would play for “$10Ms” via The Pat McAfee Show earlier this offseason. The number came in just a hair higher, but still very affordable compared to some early projections for his contract in March.

Pittsburgh will be hoping that Rodgers can play better than he did with New York last season, when the Jets disappointed and went 5-12. If he can lead the Steelers to the postseason, it will be money well spent as the team looks to stay competitive with Rodgers as essentially a bridge quarterback while they look to find their quarterback of the future.

Rodgers is the second free agent quarterback the team signed this offseason, as they also brought back QB Mason Rudolph after he spent 2024 with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph received a two-year deal worth $7.5 million that included a $3 million signing bonus. His signing bonus was his only guaranteed money in the deal, and he received base salaries of $1.5 million for 2025 and $3 million for 2026. Rudolph is expected to now be the backup to Rodgers.

After the team broke precedent in the contract extension they gave WR DK Metcalf after acquiring him via trade, the Steelers now have a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who can help take advantage of his talents and look to lead the team to a playoff berth in 2025.