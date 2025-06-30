Cole Holcomb Going The Extra Mile To Ensure His Spot On Steelers’ 53-Man Roster

Steelers ILB Cole Holcomb isn’t taking any chances when it comes to securing his spot on the team’s 53-man roster. Having already accepted a pay cut, he is doing everything he can to make himself valuable. Not only does he appear to be in the best shape of his life, he is taking on any role willingly.

That apparently includes special teams, a not unfamiliar, if distant, role for him. As a rookie with the Washington Commanders, Cole Holcomb played 243 snaps on special teams. Since then, he has logged a total of 56 snaps, including 31 for the Steelers in 2023. And he is ready and willing to take up the mantle again, if that’s what it takes.

“After a gruesome knee injury in 2023, Holcomb deserves credit for battling back,” Mike DeFabo writes for The Athletic. “Of all the defensive players, it’s hardest to determine where he fits in what’s usually a three-ILB rotation. He’s been playing some special teams to try to earn his spot in another way.”

The Steelers signed Cole Holcomb in 2023 to a three-year, $18 million contract. Previously set to earn $6 million this season, he accepted a $4 million pay cut, likely to avoid release. For perspective, a veteran of his experience in 2025 can earn a minimum of $1,170,000, so he is not too far above the least amount of money he could possibly make.

But he understands how different his circumstances are since he first arrived. The Steelers signed him as a full-time starter, almost an every-down role. Holcomb played well and made an impact before suffering a severe injury in the middle of the season. He did not play at all in 2024, though he did return to practice late in the year.

This offseason, Cole Holcomb showed up looking more like Swole Hulkcomb, “chiseled,” as Minkah Fitzpatrick described him. His Steelers teammates have lavished praise upon him, not just for his perseverance, but for how good he has looked.

The only problem is, they have a crowded room. The Steelers project to start Patrick Queen and second-year Payton Wilson at inside linebacker. To that they added Malik Harrison, taking the place of Elandon Roberts. Even special teams ace Mark Robinson is in danger after the team drafted Carson Bruener in the seventh round. If you’re wondering where Holcomb fits into all of this, it’s a fair question to ask.

Generally, linebackers who are not starters need to contribute on special teams. Cole Holcomb understands he is not in a position to start at the moment, so he knows the drill. While I wouldn’t foresee the Steelers releasing him, regardless, he could make himself indispensable as a four-phase special teamer.

And, of course, the Steelers would know perfectly well that they can put him out there on defense. It’s not so long ago that they found themselves desperate for linebackers, playing Mykal Walker and pulling Myles Jack out of retirement. Having at least four linebackers they strongly believe can play is hard to say no to. And Cole Holcomb is trying to make it impossible for them to do so, going the extra mile.