Charlie Batch Believes Steelers’ QB Situation Is An ‘Advantage’ For Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback pursuit has been the talk of the local and national media with everyone wondering when or if the team will sign Aaron Rodgers or trade for Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins. With Mason Rudolph the current starter, there have been some eyes on sixth-round rookie Will Howard, who, while a curiosity as a rookie quarterback, has no expectations of being an immediate contributor. The lack of expectations and the drama surrounding Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation are an advantage for Howard, former Steelers QB Charlie Batch believes.

Appearing on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams, Batch said that Howard’s only concern is learning and developing, and the lack of pressure at this point will benefit him.

“We know the mindset of Arthur Smith. He wants to run the football, and sometimes the quarterback has to pull the ball down on some designed runs that you actually have to use your legs and get the job done. So those are things that are gonna play itself out, but that’s kind of down the line. They want to make sure he is learning from the pocket first and then from there allow everything else to kind of materialize,” Batch said. “There’s not a lot of pressure on Will at this particular point, and that’s the one thing that he has an advantage of. Because all he has to do is put his head in the playbook, go out there and get the job done, where everybody else is being talked about.”

There’s always intrigue about a rookie quarterback, especially someone like Howard, who’s coming off a season in which he led Ohio State to a national championship. But the Steelers aren’t counting on him to be a difference maker in Year 1 and as a sixth-round pick, there aren’t any expectations for him to play as a rookie. He’s someone who’s eager to learn and develop, and with all the talk surrounding Rodgers and whether Rudolph is a viable starter, he can fly under the radar just a little bit as someone who’s viewed as more of a long-term piece in the quarterback room.

Rudolph has already been helping mentor Howard, and the hope is that Rodgers, a four-time league MVP, will impart some of his on-field wisdom to Howard, especially since the 41-year-old Rodgers isn’t viewed as a long-term piece for the Steelers and will likely only be on a one-year contract if he signs. It’s a good opportunity for Howard to learn, and the lack of pressure on him now gives him the freedom to make mistakes and really hone in on his long-term development.

Howard said he already feels like he’s getting better through OTAs after he felt like he struggled in the team’s first session. Without the pressure of being expected to play immediately, Will Howard will have plenty of time to continue to grow as a player and be someone who can potentially contribute for the Steelers in 2026 and beyond.