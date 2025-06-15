CBS Sports: Steelers Should Win 10 Games With Aaron Rodgers, ‘Good Enough To Make Playoffs’

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2025 season is if they can get over the hump in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, having gone one-and-done in five different trips.

To try and get over that hump, the Steelers enlisted the four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to be the starting quarterback this season. Though questions remain about Rodgers and his ability to play at a high level, the general consensus is that the Steelers will be good enough to make the playoffs, though many believe a 9-8 season is on the horizon for the Black and Gold.

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr doesn’t see it that way. In a piece for CBSSports.com Friday afternoon, Kerr stated that it’s a reality the Steelers will win 10 games with Rodgers at quarterback and will be good enough to make the playoffs. Winning in the playoffs is another conversation, but Kerr is adamant the Steelers will be in the postseason once again.

“Whether Rodgers is still elite or not is irrelevant; he’s better than any quarterback Pittsburgh had on the roster. The Steelers also have a some playmakers on offense in Jaylen Warren, DK Metcalf and Robert Woods — along with an improving offensive line,” Kerr writes regarding the Steelers with Rodgers, according to CBSSports.com. “Their defense also should be a top-10 unit (and likely will get the T.J. Watt holdout resolved sooner rather than later).

“Pittsburgh isn’t elite, but this team is good enough to make the playoffs (the Steelers did make it last year with the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields combination). They should win 10 games with Rodgers at quarterback (if he stays healthy).”

On paper, there’s a lot to like with this Steelers team from a 30,000-foot view.

Adding Rodgers to the mix is an upgrade for the Steelers at quarterback, even with him being 41 years old and coming off a tough season with the New York Jets in which they went 5-12. He still has a great arm, a quick release and can win between the ears, which has many on the Steelers’ roster and coaching staff excited for the upcoming season.

The wide receiver room should be better than last season with the trade for DK Metcalf and the growth from Calvin Austin III, not to mention hopefully the health for Roman Wilson and the presence of veteran Robert Woods. Meanwhile, the tight ends could have an even bigger role this season under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington appear poised to take the next step.

Even the offensive line should be much better this season after gaining valuable experience last year. The run game could see an improvement with the addition of rookie Kaleb Johnson and the signing of Kenneth Gainwell, giving the Steelers pieces that fit better into the zone rushing scheme that Smith wants to employ.

Defensively, Pittsburgh added some good pieces in veteran cornerback Darius Slay and veteran safety Juan Thornhill, while shoring up the trenches with the selections of Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black in the draft. With those additions, coupled with the pieces returning, the defense should once again be pretty good for the Black and Gold.

Knowing all that, the Steelers should be able to win 10 games, assuming health with Rodgers. That’s a big question for him as he was banged up throughout the 2024 season with the Jets. But if he’s healthy and can just focus on playing football in a good environment, the Steelers should be able to take advantage of a weaker schedule — especially early on — to win 10 games at least.

If they do that, then all bets are off in the playoffs. They believe they have the quarterback to get them over the hump in the postseason. Of course, they believed that last year, too, with Russell Wilson.