CB Cory Trice Ready To Play Wherever He’s Told: ‘I Just Want To Be Out There’

The Steelers likely have no set plan for Cory Trice Jr., and he doesn’t know what his role is, either. But he is preparing for anything. After spending most of his first two seasons sidelined due to injury, he wants to be ready for his opportunity. His next one, anyway, because he has already missed out on a couple.

This offseason, the Steelers signed veteran CB Darius Slay to replace Donte Jackson. It was always exceedingly unlikely that they would fail to bring in an experienced option, but some thought Trice could challenge for a starting job.

Now that we, and he, know that’s not the case, what’s next? Even if he doesn’t start, Cory Trice could still see the field in other capacities. And right now, all he is focusing on is finding his way onto the field. “Getting in where I fit in right now”, he said during OTAs, via Pittsburgh’s DSEN. “Wherever they tell me to go, I just want to be out there. I don’t ask too many questions”.

You don’t want to ask too many questions about where you’re playing as a young player, of course, because you don’t want to give the coaches any reason to question you. And when you’re in a position as the one Cory Trice finds himself in, the questions don’t matter. Getting on the field is what matters, and whatever gets you there is good.

A seventh-round pick in 2023, Trice is a physical specimen at 6-3, north of 200 pounds. But he fell to the seventh round precisely because of injury concerns. He tore his ACL in college and then suffered another as a rookie. Last season, he missed a large chunk of the season due to other injuries.

He did return late in the season and was thrown to the wolves against Ja’Marr Chase. Trice struggled with that premier matchup, but it’s only fueling him going into his third season. He said it’s “all I’ve been thinking about”, and considering the Steelers will be playing Chase at least twice a year for a while, that’s not such a bad thing.

With Joey Porter Jr. at one outside cornerback spot and Darius Slay at the other, where does Cory Trice fit? He likely doesn’t have the short-area quickness to play in the slot, but a dime role is possible. And if Slay could slide inside and let Trice play outside, he could rely on his strengths.

“I can do that. As long as nobody’s running past me, I’m straight”, Trice said. “I ain’t really worrying about that. I make sure I keep my speed up”. He’s also hoping, going into his third season, to keep his health up for a change.