‘Can You Protect Him?’: Jerome Bettis Shares His Biggest Question About Steelers And Aaron Rodgers

For years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a problem at quarterback. They’ve been unable to find a consistent starter at that position, usually winning despite poor play there. This offseason, they took a gamble by signing Aaron Rodgers. He’s one of the best quarterbacks ever, but at 41 years old, he isn’t the same player that he once was. Jerome Bettis is happy that his former team signed Rodgers, but he has one big question about the move.

“I think Aaron Rodgers was the best available quarterback out there, so you’ve gotta give yourself the best chance, so you go with Aaron Rodgers,” Bettis said Thursday on The Jim Rome Show. “The one question is can you protect him? It’s one thing to have Aaron Rodgers. It’s another thing to protect him in hopes that he can play well. I think if they can protect him, then he can play well.”

Protecting Rodgers should be near the top of the Steelers’ priority list this season. At his age, there’s no telling how much punishment his body can take. Reportedly, Rodgers dealt with several different injuries last year. This experiment will lead to failure if Rodgers spends most of his time in Pittsburgh on injured reserve.

Over the past few years, the Steelers have invested a lot of resources in rebuilding their offensive line. That includes spending high draft capital on players like Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier.

Those players have helped infuse some much-needed talent into Pittsburgh’s offensive line. While Jones has struggled and Fautanu hasn’t been on the field much, there’s still hope that they can be major contributors. Just as well, Frazier and Mason McCormick looked like quality starters last year. Add in steady veteran Isaac Seumalo, and the Steelers’ trenches should continue to improve.

They aren’t the only ones tasked with protecting Rodgers, though. As Bettis goes on to explain, the Steelers’ run game will be just as important to keeping their quarterback safe.

“The running game I think is going to be another part of it. They’ve done some things to really help that. Now, the question is, if we can run the ball and we can play action, if we can protect him, we’ve got some solid receivers, we have a chance with this really, really high-powered defense that we have.”

The Steelers made some recent changes to their backfield. Najee Harris is out, while Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell are in. Johnson is only a rookie, but he’s a strong runner who should fit the Steelers’ offensive scheme. Gainwell should make for a great complimentary piece as well. Along with Jaylen Warren, they should make for a solid group this year.

If things break right for the Steelers, Rodgers could help them have their best season in years. Like Bettis says, though, they need their quarterback to be healthy for that to happen. A few of their offensive linemen are still unproven, and they’ve got a big task in front of them this year. However, if they can form a cohesive unit, the Steelers’ offense should have a chance to fire on all cylinders.