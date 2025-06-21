Can Steelers Sign T.J. Watt To Contract Extension Before Camp?

Can the Steelers sign T.J. Watt to a new contract extension before training camp?

The Steelers are “really motivated” to sign T.J. Watt to a contract extension before training camp, according to Peter Schrager. Even assuming that is correct, it has no bearing on whether it is realistic. After all, he didn’t sign his last extension until days before the season, and, well, he is a riskier signing this time.

The reason the Steelers’ contract extension for T.J. Watt went down to the wire in 2021 was due to precedent. He managed to make them break their precedent, guaranteeing the first three years of his contract. But Watt is older now, and he kind of trailed off late last season. Are they still willing to guarantee multiple years on an over-30 player who is possibly past his prime?

It would appear that T.J. Watt wants his contract extension to reflect a belief that he is the best defender in the NFL. Myles Garrett’s contract with the Browns significantly complicated that, but that is only one hurdle. We can’t say definitively, but the guaranteed money may matter more to Watt than the total.

Although the Steelers reportedly signed DeShon Elliott to a contract extension, Watt will take more doing—a lot more doing. This could be the most significant contract that they give out in a while, and it’s a tricky one. To what degree do you anticipate a drop-off in Watt’s performance as he ages?

He won’t be happy to hear that, but it’s one factor the Steelers have to consider before handing T.J. Watt a contract extension. What player will he be by the end of it, and what is the risk of finding out? Would they dare offer him another three years guaranteed, through the 2027 season? That would take him through his age-33 season, and it’s not unreasonable to assume he is still balling by then.

And T.J. Watts don’t grow on trees, so you have to bite the bullet sometimes, as the Steelers might on this contract extension. They might really like Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer, but Watt is a generational player. Steelers fans love to argue he is better than Garrett or Micah Parsons—until it comes time to pay him.

