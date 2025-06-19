Can DeShon Elliott Be Steelers’ Next Ryan Clark?

Can DeShon Elliott be the Steelers’ next Ryan Clark?

This isn’t the first time that I’ve compared DeShon Elliott to Ryan Clark, and hopefully it won’t be the last. Clark was a somewhat unheralded free agent signing back in 2006 who became a steadying presence on a dynastic defense. I’m not saying Elliott’s presence will lead to Super Bowls, but he can serve a similar role.

Of course, it would help if Minkah Fitzpatrick got back to playing closer to something like Troy Polamalu, too. Clark was the guy who helped enable Polamalu to do what he did. Even at his most Polamalu-ish, Fitzpatrick isn’t necessarily that guy. Nobody ever has been, to be fair, and nobody ever will be. But that’s not all of who Ryan Clark was, and certainly not what DeShon Elliott should be.

Both are hard-sitting safeties who put the work in, are vocal leaders, and are prepared to do anything to win. The biggest thing that reminded me of Clark from Elliott’s game last year was his sure tackling, which was nostalgic. Outside of Fitzpatrick, I haven’t seen that kind of reliability in the secondary since Ryan Clark.

Now, obviously, Elliott can’t deliver the type of hits Clark did, since they’re illegal now. But he still finds a way to deliver the boom, and he can make plays, too. He did intercept a pass and forced two fumbles, and recovered three fumbles for the defense.

Ryan Clark was a tone-setter for the defense, though. I’m not sure Deshon Elliott is quite that, but he also plays in an era in which that’s harder to do for a safety. A lot of that has to do with the force you bring, and we’ve already gone over that.

Elliott is just beginning his chapter with the Steelers, one that admittedly starts later on than Clark’s did. Elliott already had six seasons under his belt before he signed with Pittsburgh. But he only just turned 28 in April, so he could reasonably play another five years or so. Or if he plays to 34, as Clark did with the Steelers, he could match his eight seasons in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.