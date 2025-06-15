Cam Newton: With Aaron Rodgers, Steelers ‘Have A Chance’ In The AFC

It feels safe to say the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be getting the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers in 2025. However, that might not be what they need to have a chance to contend in the AFC, more than just their annual first-round exit. Speaking on his 4th&1 With Cam Newton podcast in a video posted Saturday, Cam Newton thinks Rodgers alone can give the Steelers life.

“This comes with no surprise,” Newton said. “And I believe, anytime you have a good quarterback, you have a chance. Straight up… You have a chance with a quarterback, understanding that the coach, Mike Tomlin, is the most successful regular season coach, with always getting a winning season. And when you combine that, who knows? It’s gonna be must-see TV in the AFC North.”

Newton makes a good point here. Quarterback stability was something Mike Tomlin seemed to be seeking throughout the offseason. Multiple reports have suggested Tomlin was the driving force behind the decision to wait on Aaron Rodgers as long as he did. Tomlin has done a lot of great things coaching the Steelers. But he hasn’t been able to develop much of anything at the quarterback position in recent years. With Rodgers, he’s getting a player who needs no development, with nearly two decades of high-level production in the league.

If everything goes right, the Steelers could be one of the better teams in the AFC this season. For years now, the roster around the quarterback position has been impressive. In today’s age, it’s easily the most important position on the field. The fact that the Steelers haven’t managed to figure out that position is a large part of the reason they’ve lost six consecutive playoff games.

With that said, the offense around Aaron Rodgers will look different than it has in recent years. Najee Harris isn’t a Steeler anymore and Kaleb Johnson takes his place. DK Metcalf also fills the shoes of George Pickens in the WR1 role. Pickens was jettisoned to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason. There’s a lot of young talent elsewhere on the offense, but it’s unproven.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, though. Rodgers played some of his best football in recent memory toward the end of the 2024 season. If the Steelers can establish a ground game and the offensive line can protect Rodgers, they should be in good shape. Whether they can contend for the AFC title, or even the divisional title, may be a tall ask. If any quarterback stands a chance in ending the Steelers’ long playoff losing streak, though, it’s Aaron Rodgers.