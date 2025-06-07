Cam Heyward Shares Who Stood Out During Steelers’ OTAs

An established veteran like defensive lineman Cam Heyward knows Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTA practices only mean so much. Football isn’t played in helmets and shorts. Still, it’s hard for players to be quiet in June and expect to make noise come January. Speaking with reporters following Thursday’s final voluntary practice, Heyward shared who stuck out over the past two weeks.

“I think it’s just seeing guys like Payton Wilson really emerge and feel comfortable,” Heyward said via the Pittsburgh DSEN YouTube channel. “Getting a guy like Cole Holcomb back off of injury. Nice to see. He’s flying around. Those are guys that are really sticking out right now.”

Wilson is entering his second NFL season, where a noticeable leap in play is common. No longer is he the wide-eyed rookie taking the league in. He knows the playbook, the coaching staff, and what it’s like to play at football’s highest level. Wilson has also bulked up nearly 10 pounds, filling out a frame that’s unusually tall for the position, profiling like a linebacker from 20 years ago while still keeping his new-age sideline-to-sideline speed.

If Wilson can reach his ceiling, he could assume a more every-down role after primarily playing in nickel packages last season. Improving his block shedding and run defense will be key in taking that step.

Holcomb is in a different situation. Suffering a devastating knee injury in November 2023, a freak collision between then-teammate Keanu Neal, he missed the remainder of that season and all of 2024, recovering. He returned to practice late last year but was never activated to the team’s 53-man roster. Now fully healthy, he’s able to begin his season with the rest of his team, focusing on reps instead of recovery.

Though he’s taken multiple pay cuts to remain on the roster, Holcomb still could make the team, provided he shows good health. His role, however, is unclear. Patrick Queen will function as the team’s every-down inside linebacker while Wilson will, at the least, play nickel snaps. Free agent addition Malik Harrison could log snaps in the team’s base 3-4 package. That leaves Holcomb as a potential backup and special teamer, battling Mark Robinson and rookie Carson Bruener for a roster spot.

“We’ll see what happens once we get to training camp,” Heyward said.

An improved defensive line, thanks to the selections of rookie Derrick Harmon and other offseason additions, coupled with better play at inside linebacker, should improve the Steelers’ front seven. That will bolster the run defense, pass rush, and help the secondary create splash plays.