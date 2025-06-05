Cam Heyward Deflects, Jokes In Response To Aaron Rodgers’ Future: ‘Chris Boswell Will Be Here Soon’

In the second week of being asked direct and indirect questions about Aaron Rodgers’ potential future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cam Heyward opted to have some fun with the response. Asked by beat writer Mark Kaboly if he expected anyone to show up next week, Heyward had a quip at the ready.

“Chris Boswell will be here soon,” Heyward said via 93.7 The Fan, getting a chuckle out of the group of reporters around him.

⁦@MarkKaboly⁩ tried w #Steelers Cam Heyward. ‘Do you anticipate a new face out here?’ pic.twitter.com/vhz3kOXbX0 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) June 5, 2025

The implication, of course, was whether or not Rodgers would arrive for the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp. Not even under contract, Rodgers has no obligation to attend. But missing the entire set of spring workouts would put him and his possible future teammates behind if he signs for training camp. And it leaves the question over his and the team’s future lingering into the summer.

There are no current indications that Rodgers will or won’t show up next week. Insiders have begun floating the idea Rodgers won’t attend minicamp but the only person who seems to know is Rodgers himself.

Funny as it was, Cam Heyward’s answer is also informative. It implies K Chris Boswell hasn’t attended any of the Steelers’ six voluntary OTA sessions. For a kicker, it means little but is a nod to Boswell’s likely desire of wanting his contract reworked before the season begins. Signed through 2026, Pittsburgh has a long-standing policy not to agree to true contract extensions for non-quarterbacks two years in advanced, meaning Boswell is doubtful to get a new deal before the year begins.

However, as Dave Bryan outlined in early April, Pittsburgh could tweak Boswell’s contract by giving him an “advance” and move 2026 money into 2025. With another strong season, Boswell would receive a contract extension going into next summer. The Steelers keep their precedent, the player gets paid, everyone is happy.

Other Steelers are worth keeping an eye on next week. WR DK Metcalf and EDGE T.J. Watt didn’t attend any of the team’s OTA practices, either. Watt is looking for a new contract and a deal is likely to get done before Week 1. Metcalf cashed in already but opted to work out on his own, perhaps training with Rodgers in California. Veteran offensive guard Isaac Seumalo appears to have been absent throughout OTAs but should attend next week’s minicamp.

Any players under contract who don’t appear at mandatory minicamp are subject to fines. Pittsburgh figures to have 100-percent attendance of players under roster with Rodgers, as always, serving as the true wild card.