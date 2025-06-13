Calvin Johnson Thinks DK Metcalf Should Be ‘Giddy’ With Aaron Rodgers Throwing Him The Ball

DK Metcalf is one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the NFL. His combination of size and speed is extremely rare. Often, he’s been compared to former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson. While Johnson’s career was relatively short, he’s undoubtedly one of the best receivers ever. Metcalf is still leagues away from being that good, but perhaps his career can hit another level with the Steelers. Recently, Johnson gave his opinion on whether Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers can be one of the most dynamic duos in the NFL.

“I haven’t thought about it too much, but the more I do think about it, Metcalf, he’s in a great situation,” Johnson said recently on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “You’ve got a veteran a quarterback. You’ve got a guy that can still put the ball anywhere on the field. If I was him, I would be a little giddy going into training camp.”

Johnson is extremely familiar with what Rodgers can do. The two of them were staples of the NFC North throughout Johnson’s career. For most of his career, Johnson had Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball. While Stafford has been an excellent player, in his prime, Rodgers was on a different level. Had they been teammates, Rodgers and Johnson could’ve been the best QB-WR duo in NFL history.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh’s combo of Metcalf and Rodgers likely won’t be that good. Rodgers isn’t the same player that he once was. While his arm still looks strong, much of his athleticism is gone. Father Time is undefeated for a reason.

That doesn’t mean that Rodgers and Metcalf can’t still be extremely productive this year, though. They could be one of the best duos in the league. Rodgers’ ability to push the ball downfield combined with Metcalf’s rare gifts sounds like a recipe for success. They could help the Steelers field their best offense since Ben Roethlisberger was on the team.

And Pittsburgh could still make some other moves to help maximize Metcalf and Rodgers’ connection. At the moment, the Steelers don’t have legitimate No. 2 receiver. That could result in Metcalf drawing extra attention from defenses.

If the Steelers can add another playmaker on offense, then Metcalf might get more favorable looks. He and Rodgers have the potential to be dangerous this year, but they shouldn’t be asked to carry the Steelers’ offense. That could make Pittsburgh one-dimensional, like it was last year with Russell Wilson and George Pickens. Even Johnson couldn’t carry his team to success on his own.