Calvin Austin III: Steelers Have ‘Full Trust’ In Mason Rudolph

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mason Rudolph in mid-March, they probably didn’t expect him to be their starting quarterback in 2025. Yet, with the wait on Aaron Rodgers meandering into June, the possibility that Rudolph ends up being the starter feels like it’s slowly growing. Speaking to the media Wednesday after an OTA practice, Calvin Austin III heaped praise on Rudolph.

“I think when he was here, he was great,” Austin said. “We made the playoffs with him. We was in a one-score [playoff] game in Buffalo going to the fourth [quarter] with Mason. I mean, he’s very capable, or he wouldn’t be here. And so we have full trust in Mason, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Roman Wilson, Mason McCormick, Cameron Johnston, Calvin Austin III, and Beanie Bishop Jr. spoke to the media after today's practice: pic.twitter.com/Qj5FH9oDfy — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 4, 2025

While the Steelers didn’t expect him to be a starter when they brought him back to Pittsburgh, there definitely are worse options at quarterback than Rudolph. The last time Mason Rudolph was a starter in Pittsburgh, things went well. He started the final three games of the 2023 season, and rallied the Steelers from 7-7 to 10-7, the team making the playoffs in the process. Although the Steelers were never actually in control of their AFC Wild Card game against the Bills, Rudolph did put together a respectable performance in a 31-17 loss.

Granted, his stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2024 certainly did not go well. Rudolph won just one of the five games he started, throwing nine interceptions and just nine touchdown passes last season. He didn’t have a strong supporting cast there by any means, but how much can he improve on that in 2025?

Looking at the Steelers’ supporting cast this year, there are plenty of questions. Aside from DK Metcalf, there’s a severe lack of proven talent at wide receiver. Kaleb Johnson has a lot of potential, but a rookie third-round pick and Jaylen Warren aren’t the most exciting backfield duo. And while the offensive line has plenty of potential, it’s also young and unproven.

Given his familiarity with the franchise, Mason Rudolph should improve from his time in Tennessee. He’s gotten a lot of praise during OTAs these past two weeks. However, unless some other parts of the offense take significant steps forward, there likely won’t be a ton of improvement. On the bright side, Rudolph does already have chemistry with some of the players on offense, including Austin. It seems like the two are on the same page, which is a good thing to hear as the summer progresses.