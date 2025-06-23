Buy Or Sell: Will Howard Will Start A Game For Steelers In 2025

Buy or Sell: Will Howard will start a game for the Steelers this season.

Explanation: Rookie Will Howard is in position to be the Steelers’ third quarterback, but they also want to evaluate him. Aaron Rodgers is going to start every game if healthy and the Steelers have something on the line. But he is 41 years old, and there is a chance they play some meaningless games. They know everything about Mason Rudolph already, and they may draft a quarterback next year. What other chance will they have to assess Howard?

Buy:

The Steelers aren’t going to go out of their way, but yes, Will Howard will start a game this year. There are enough variables that could lead to that outcome that one of them is bound to happen. If the Steelers have nothing to play for in Week 18, for good or bad, that is one opportunity.

They certainly wouldn’t unnecessarily play Rodgers, and they know it would be their only opportunity to evaluate Will Howard. If they plan to draft a quarterback in the first round in 2026, this is their one shot. They won’t turn down a quarterback in 2026 over one game from Howard, but it’s a significant data point.

Then there’s attrition, and Aaron Rodgers being 41. Yes, he played every game last year, but can he do it again? I’m not betting on that, and that puts Will Howard one snap from playing. The Steelers have started a third quarterback on several occasions in recent years, including 2023.

Sell:

The Steelers have played very, very few season finales with no implications in recent years. Actually, more often than not, they have everything on the line in Week 18. The odds are good there will be no time to think about player development and Will Howard at any point. They are going to have to claw their way through this schedule and will need all hands-on deck.

And let’s not forget the obvious point that Mason Rudolph is the backup, not Will Howard. Do you really think it would sit well with Rudolph, or the locker room, if they started Howard instead? Plus, as the third quarterback, and as a rookie, he won’t even have the requisite preparation. Bottom line, if Howard starts a game this season, the Steelers are in bad shape. Or they’re in great shape but Rudolph is dealing with an ankle injury in Week 18. That’s for the one optimistic Steelers fan who’s still out there…I hope.

The Steelers are building toward the 2025 season, following yet another disappointing year. While they reached the playoffs, they once again lost decisively in the first round. They are facing questions, both publicly, and perhaps privately as well. Questions about The Standard, and what the Steelers stand for.

The rookie class of a year ago was successful, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2025. And they need everyone healthy to do it, not an insignificant consideration. They needed a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2025 NFL draft yet again.

These sorts of uncertainties are what we will address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, we will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).