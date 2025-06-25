Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Have Top-Five Rushing Offense In 2025

Buy or Sell: The Steelers will have a top-five rushing offense in 2025.

Explanation: With new running backs and a developing offensive line stocked with talent, can the Steelers finally run the football efficiently? They ran the ball in volume last year, but not with great success. Even with the fourth-most attempts, they ranked outside the top 10 in rushing yards and 19th in touchdowns. But it’s all different now—right? They can’t keep hurting us, can they?

Buy:

The Steelers have all the ingredients of a top rushing offense, so as long as health permits. Even if Broderick Jones isn’t a smash hit at left tackle, they’ll still run the ball well. Having Troy Fautanu in the starting lineup will be a big difference, for one thing. Most of the line is going into just Year 2, so a sizeable amount of growth is a given.

Arthur Smith made his biggest mark on the Falcons’ run game in his second season as head coach. The Steelers’ rushing offense can take a similar jump in the second year of his system, as well. It takes more than one year to put all the pieces in place, but now they have them.

And that goes right down to Smith’s hand-selected running back, third-round pick Kaleb Johnson. I would bet Smith had a lot to do with the Steelers not re-signing Najee Harris as not an ideal fit for his rushing offense. With Jaylen Warren, Johnson, and Kenneth Gainwell, they have the runners—and the blockers.

Sell:

Despite finishing fourth in attempts last year, Pittsburgh didn’t even crack the top 10 in rushing yards. It’s asking a lot for the Steelers to go from that to a top-five rushing offense. For one thing, there are too many variables, a premise built on a lot of hope. Sure, Fautanu will be back, but how good will he be? Is there really that much upside to Mason McCormick? These guys were rookies last year, but also highly experienced college players. Chemistry is important, and yes, the line will be better—but one of the best?

Then there’s the little problem of having Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback. He threw the ball nearly 600 times last season for the Jets. Even if the Steelers remain committed to a rushing offense, they are going to throw more. And we’re basically counting on Kaleb Johnson’s college explosiveness translating immediately to the NFL. Add all this up, and it seems like a lot to ask for.

The Steelers are building toward the 2025 season, following yet another disappointing year. While they reached the playoffs, they once again lost decisively in the first round. They are facing questions, both publicly, and perhaps privately as well. Questions about The Standard, and what the Steelers stand for.

The rookie class of a year ago was successful, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2025. And they need everyone healthy to do it, not an insignificant consideration. They needed a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2025 NFL draft yet again.

These sorts of uncertainties are what we will address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, we will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).