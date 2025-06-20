Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Add Another Tight End Who Makes 53-Man Roster

Buy or Sell: The Steelers will add another tight end who will make the 53-man roster.

Explanation: Steelers OC Arthur Smith loves a good tight end, and they carried four last year, with a roster spot open. They retained three tight ends from last season, but not MyCole Pruitt. Currently, they only have four tight ends on the 90-man roster, including buzzy rookie UDFA JJ Galbreath. But he would need to do a lot of convincing to have much of a role this year, suffice it to say.

Buy:

If the Steelers are looking for more playmaking out of the tight end position, then they will have to. Outside of Pat Freiermuth, they don’t have anybody who is going to do much damage. Sure, Darnell Washington might offer a lumbering hurdle every now and then. But he’s never going to be a 500-yard, five-touchdown guy.

Although they aren’t likely to add a tight end like Jonnu Smith, the Steelers can certainly find somebody. I’m not going to rattle off a list of names, but there are some available players, including via trade. And considering the lack of clarity at wide receiver, more playmaking at tight end would make sense. But it doesn’t even need to be a playmaker — it could be a blocker, too.

Sell:

The Steelers will unquestionably add another tight end, perhaps even two or three. But don’t bet on them making the roster, for multiple reasons. For one thing, they’re just not in the position to add anybody particularly significant. Their big addition at tight end was Donald Parham Jr., after all.

No, if the Steelers keep a fourth tight end, it might as well be JJ Galbreath. That is assuming he earns it, of course, which time will tell. He is an intriguing player, though, especially for a college free agent.

The other angle is simply the numbers game and the possibility of the tackle-eligible. Arthur Smith might love tight ends, but he loves linemen, too. Combining the two is in the Steelers’ DNA. Why can’t Spencer Anderson serve as an extra tight end, for example, when you already have three? They already have to make room for extra linebackers and defensive linemen, which can be a tight squeeze. Four tight ends may be a luxury the Steelers can’t afford this year.

