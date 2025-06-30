Buy Or Sell: Steelers’ Swing Tackle Is On The Roster, But Isn’t Calvin Anderson

Buy or Sell: The Steelers’ swing tackle is on the roster, but it’s not Calvin Anderson.

Explanation: While the Steelers re-signed Calvin Anderson to a two-year, $4 million contract, they are not bound to him as swing tackle. If he doesn’t earn the Steelers’ swing tackle job, they can give it to somebody else. An outside addition is possible, but don’t forget about Dylan Cook, a potential hidden gem.

Buy:

The Steelers don’t have a first-round pick to serve as swing tackle this year, so they’ll have to make do. To that end, they re-signed veteran Calvin Anderson, who served in that role for much of last season. But Dylan Cook is also a name worth remembering, who could compete for the job in training camp.

Although he has yet to play an NFL snap, Pittsburgh was high on Cook. They carried him on the 53-man roster in 2023. He might have remained there last season, but an injury landed him on IR. Although he returned from injury, we can largely discount everything that happened after. This season is a fresh start for Dylan Cook with the Steelers, and he’ll want that swing tackle job.

Mind you, it’s not a matter of one or the other. The Steelers could very easily carry both Calvin Anderson and Dylan Cook and figure out the swing tackle position weekly. That’s not ideal, but it’s possible.

Sell:

If the Steelers seek another option at swing tackle other than Anderson, it will come from the outside. They have the resources to make such an investment, even a minor trade if necessary. And there are some legitimate veteran names out there that I’m sure they’re considering.

The real problem with the Steelers using Dylan Cook as swing tackle, though, is the simply unknown factor. They have a right tackle with one game of experience and a left tackle moving there from right tackle. Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu themselves are unknowns. We don’t even know if Dylan Cook is capable of hanging in an NFL regular-season game.

Given the state of the starters, it would be irresponsible if the Steelers let Cook serve as swing tackle. And they don’t have any other tackles on the roster likely capable of the job. There is Spencer Anderson, but while he has college experience at all positions, can he be one snap away from starting at left tackle? He already lost out on the primary backup guard role last year to Mason McCormick. He seems ideally suited to the utility role, the eighth lineman, capable of anything but excelling at nothing.

