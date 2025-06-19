Buy Or Sell: Steelers Should Wait Until Training Camp To Evaluate Wide Receiver Room

Buy or Sell: The Steelers should wait until training camp to evaluate the wide receiver position before adding one.

Explanation: The debate continues to rage over whether the Steelers actually have more than one starting wide receiver. While they traded for DK Metcalf, they have no other proven commodities after trading George Pickens. Calvin Austin III got his position coach’s endorsement, and Roman Wilson offers some intrigue. Still, they did bring in Gabe Davis for a visit, though he is still recovering from an injury.

Buy:

Whether the Steelers will or won’t sign a wide receiver before training camp, it makes more sense to wait. They already made their bargain veteran addition with Robert Woods, and they need to evaluate the rest of the group. For years, they have had this policy in place, making a move only when deemed necessary.

It would be a mistake to err on the side of action just because Brandon Aiyuk spurned them last year. The Steelers aren’t looking to make another dramatic splash move, as they already made one at wide receiver. They only pursued Aiyuk viewing him as an eventual George Pickens replacement, which they have in DK Metcalf.

No, this is about just addressing the current needs in the Steelers’ wide receiver room—but do they have any? First of all, we haven’t really seen these receivers work with Aaron Rodgers, which is kind of a big deal. There are even indications that he is intrigued by, for example, Calvin Austin. Gabe Davis isn’t limping to another team right away. I’m sure if the Steelers are interested in him, they clearly communicated their intentions.

Sell:

The Steelers may not be in need of a future top wide receiver, but they do need a No. 2 right now, and that’s all that matters in the present. If the opportunity arises to add a piece to help the team this year, it makes little sense to delay.

Because the Steelers aren’t even that deep at wide receiver, if you think about it. Honestly, what would they look like if Metcalf missed a stretch of five games? Maybe a Gabe Davis or Keenan Allen doesn’t radically change that, but it does give more options. But Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, and Robert Woods—that trio isn’t scaring anybody, except maybe Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers are building toward the 2025 season, following yet another disappointing year. While they reached the playoffs, they once again lost decisively in the first round. They are facing questions, both publicly, and perhaps privately as well. Questions about The Standard, and what the Steelers stand for.

The rookie class of a year ago was successful, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2025. And they need everyone healthy to do it, not an insignificant consideration. They needed a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2025 NFL draft yet again.

