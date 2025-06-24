Buy Or Sell: Mike Hilton Reunion With Steelers Would Be Shrewd Move

Buy or Sell: A reunion between Mike Hilton and the Steelers is a shrewd move.

Explanation: The Pittsburgh Steelers have tried to replace Mike Hilton since letting him walk, so why not replace him with himself? Though they did not re-sign him, they have literally shown his film to his successors. They are basically looking for the next Mike Hilton, yet the actual Mike Hilton is still floating around. Granted, the actual Mike Hilton is 31 now and coming off a down year.

Buy:

If the Steelers were to sign Mike Hilton, it would bear minimal risk. At this stage, he could be looking at a Veteran Salary Benefit contract, so not much at stake there. And considering some of the random names they already have at cornerback, what could it hurt?

The Steelers really could use another veteran slot defender, and Hilton is the prototype they keep searching for. He is no longer at the top of his game, but there’s no harm in kicking the tires. If he still has something left in the tank, then great. If he doesn’t have it anymore, then let him go.

The thing is, along the way, Mike Hilton could be valuable to the Steelers’ young cornerbacks, like Beanie Bishop Jr. Bishop is the most recent cornerback the Steelers have in the Mike Hilton program. He might as well learn from first-hand experience, then.

Sell:

There is a reason the Steelers are not the only team that is not signing Mike Hilton right now. He is a free agent because teams watched him last year and saw that he doesn’t have it anymore. Pass coverage was never his strength, but now, he is a real liability there. If a team brought him in, it would be as a small linebacker, essentially.

While the Steelers could use another veteran in the slot, a Hilton reunion doesn’t help them. Even though they shouldn’t have let him walk in 2021, that doesn’t mean they should bring him back, four years older. At 27, yes, keeping him would have made sense, but the 31-year-old version would just occupy a roster spot.

