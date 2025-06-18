Buy Or Sell: Cordarrelle Patterson Will Still Return Kicks For Steelers This Season

Buy or Sell: Cordarrelle Patterson will still return kicks this season for the Steelers.

Explanation: The Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson last year to return kicks, the only problem being he didn’t do it very well. They finished dead last in kick return average, and had no return longer than 35 yards. That could be an adjustment to the new kickoff format, or he might simply be too old at this point.

Buy:

The Steelers really don’t have anybody to return kicks other than Cordarrelle Patterson. I do think it’s worth bearing in mind that he made a career out of the old kick return model, too. Would it be wholly surprising if a veteran who excelled in that model struggled to adapt?

But now he has experienced that style of return, as has special teams coordinator Danny Smith. They know what to expect, and they know how to adjust. It looks like Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be on the roster anyway, so it makes sense to give him a try. If he doesn’t look like he can hack it, then they can shift to somebody else. But they signed him for a reason, so they might as well find out with a year under their belts.

Sell:

Look, it’s a stretch to even predict Cordarrelle Patterson will be on the Steelers this year. They owe him $2,800,000 million for this season, and he showed nothing last year to indicate that value. Sure, he had a couple of nice runs, but he also totes a lot of baggage with him.

Cordarrelle Patterson may still have some juice left in his legs, as it seemed at times. Even if he does, though, it never looked like it specifically on kick returns. I do not recall a single return on which he looked like a threat.

His lackadaisical attitude toward offseason conditioning coupled with his in-season injuries didn’t help. Patterson also basically announced to the world that he hates the new kick return, an indication that he sees himself struggling to adapt. At this point, it makes no sense trying to force the issue. They tried to gain an advantage, and it didn’t work out, so try something else.

