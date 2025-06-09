Bucky Brooks Wonders If Aaron Rodgers Waited Too Long To Sign, Develop Chemistry

Many fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers were relieved last week when Aaron Rodgers finally made his decision. The wait had gone on for several months. With their starting quarterback now in the building, the Steelers finally have an opportunity to begin building their offensive identity. However, analyst Bucky Brooks wonders if Rodgers may have waited too long to sign in order to do so.

“In Aaron Rodgers’ case, the thing that troubles you about it is he waited so late in the process to sign,” Brooks said on The Bucky Brooks Show on Monday. “So here we are, we were a week away from minicamp when he inks pen to pad to join the Pittsburgh Steelers… A lot of the things you would like to see a new quarterback, and particularly an older quarterback, do, he won’t have an opportunity to do in the offseason program. He’s gonna have to get all this work done in training camp… He has to develop the chemistry with his offensive line, the playmakers on the outside, and a coaching staff in a system that is not one he’s been brought up in.”

As the wait grew into May and June, while the Steelers always felt like Rodgers’ best destination, this was something many worried about. Even with Rodgers making his decision now, Brooks still holds the same fear. Early in the offseason, Rodgers claimed personal issues were the reason for his wait. After a couple of public appearances and another few months of waiting, Rodgers finally made his decision official last week.

It’s a valid concern from Brooks. However, recent reports suggest that it might not be as significant an issue.

Shortly after Rodgers’ decision was reported, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith had actually been in touch in recent weeks, discussing ideas for the 2025 season. Rodgers and Smith also spoke during Rodgers’ initial visit with the Steelers several months earlier. It certainly will take Rodgers some time to get familiar with the offense anyway. On the bright side, though, it’s not like he’s coming in without a clue of what to expect.

Additionally, Rodgers and WR DK Metcalf got some work in earlier this offseason. That was one of the first events that really made it seem as if Rodgers and the Steelers would eventually end up together. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers and Metcalf are getting to know each other well.

Even Robert Woods isn’t expecting it to take long for Rodgers to get integrated with the new offense.

At the end of the day, Brooks’ concerns are still valid. It certainly wouldn’t have hurt for Aaron Rodgers to have made a decision sooner. However, at the age of 41, he doesn’t exactly need the extra practice. What he does need is to get on the same page with the rest of the offense. In that regard, it sounds like Rodgers is already working to do so.