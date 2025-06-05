Bryant McFadden: Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Make Steelers ‘Legit’ Super Bowl Contender

Aaron Rodgers is finally scheduled to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports. The team didn’t wait months for nothing, with the four-time NFL MVP set to join them soon. While the road to get here was long, Rodgers should make the Steelers better. He didn’t look totally done last year, playing more like himself down the stretch. However, former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden doesn’t believe the addition of Rodgers doesn’t transform the Steelers.

“I don’t legit see the Pittsburgh Steelers as a Super Bowl contender,” McFadden said Thursday via CBS Sports HQ. “But being competitive and finding a way to get into the playoffs, that’s what you want.

“I’ll go back to what you said, in terms of the comparison of the New York Jets’ offensive roster in 2024 compared to what we see the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster being right now. I would say the Pittsburgh Steelers, potentially, could have a better offensive line unit.”

It’s fair to not crown the Steelers as one of the best teams in the league after adding Rodgers. The truth is that he’s past his prime. With the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was one of the most sensational quarterbacks of all time. However, those days are behind him. He’s 41 years old, and he suffered a major injury in 2023. There’s no telling at what level he can still play.

Last year, Rodgers showed that he still has good football left in him. He didn’t look right at the start of 2024, but that could be chalked up to him still trying to recover from tearing his Achilles. Down the stretch, he looked more like himself. If the Steelers get that version of Rodgers, their offense could see serious improvements.

McFadden gave a more detailed explanation of what he thinks the Steelers can do this year.

“I see, realistically, nine or 10 wins. But either case, with those numbers, they can be a playoff-caliber team,” he said. “You just have to get consistency at the quarterback position. That’s something they haven’t had in a long, long time.”

His comments are reflected in Super Bowl odds that didn’t budge even after the Rodgers news.

The quarterback position has been holding the Steelers back over the past few years. Although he might not be the same player, Rodgers could change that in Pittsburgh. He shouldn’t have to carry their offense, but if the Steelers need a big play, Rodgers could answer the call. He’s made magic happen before.

While the Steelers might not win the Super Bowl with Rodgers, they could win a playoff game. They’ve been without a postseason win for eight years. That drought is unbecoming of their accomplished franchise. If they finally have some playoff success, signing Rodgers should feel worthwhile. Anything can happen in the playoffs, too. Maybe the Steelers can compete for a championship.