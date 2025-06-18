Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Cited By Police For Driving Over 100 MPH

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited by Ohio police for allegedly driving well over the speed limit Tuesday morning. Per police records via Fox 8, Sanders was cited for driving 101 miles per hour, exceeding the speed limit of 60. The incident occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday.

“He was issued a citation. He can choose to fight the ticket in court, or he can just pay a fine,” per the Fox 8 article.

Sanders was the biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft. Once viewed as a top-five selection, he fell into the fifth round of the draft. Questions over his physical talent and upside were a contributing factor but reports over his personality turning teams off coupled with the star factor from his father and throughout Sanders’ career were also reasons why he slid. The Browns traded up to land Sanders with the 144th overall pick despite selecting Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier.

Shedeur Sanders will battle three other quarterbacks for a place on the Browns’ depth chart. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are the team’s veterans. Flacco returns after signing late in the 2023 season and helping vault Cleveland into the playoffs. Pickett was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in an offseason trade. Gabriel and Sanders are the rookies.

Many teams only carry two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster while some, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, still roster three. Keeping four would be highly unusual but a possible exception in Cleveland given the team’s circumstances.

Reports on Sanders’ performances during spring practices have largely been positive. One recent evaluation praised Sanders’ accuracy and decision making. He also has held multiple community events in the area.

Pittsburgh showed interest in Shedeur Sanders throughout the draft process, including bringing him in for a pre-draft visit. Despite plenty of speculation from even top insiders, the team repeatedly passed on him and didn’t draft a quarterback until selecting Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round. Howard has also reportedly impressed during spring practices.

The Steelers and Browns will meet in Weeks 6 and 17.