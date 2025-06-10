Browns CB Greg Newsome Sees Himself Picking Off Aaron Rodgers ‘Both In Cleveland And Pittsburgh’

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t even donned a Pittsburgh Steelers’ helmet yet after signing late last week, and already a member of the Cleveland Browns is talking smack.
That would be veteran cornerback Greg Newsome II, who has had plenty of run-ins with the Steelers over the years, most notably last season’s dust-up with former receiver George Pickens on a Hail Mary attempt late in the Week 12 matchup.
Appearing on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Tuesday, Newsome stated that he “definitely” sees himself picking off Rodgers in 2025, both in Cleveland and in Pittsburgh, too.
“It’s the Steelers, that’s our arch nemesis. So, definitely see that [picking off Rodgers] happening, both in Cleveland and in Pittsburgh,” Newsome said, according to video via NFL Network. “So, it can happen in a multitude of ways. The tipped pass by some of the great d-linemen we got, just a great play against a guy like DK Metcalf and [Pat] Freiermuth.
“So I think there’s a lot of different ways, but I’m super excited because I think this is the best division in football, so adding a guy like him, it’s gonna make it even tougher.”
Careful what you wish for, Greg.
Though Rodgers is 41 years old and near the end of his career the veteran quarterback can still sling the ball around at a respectable level. His arm still has plenty of juice left in it, and he’s coming off a five-game stretch to close the 2024 season with the New York Jets in which he played relatively well.
Now, he’s stepping into a better situation in Pittsburgh with a good defense, a running game behind him, a No. 1 receiver in DK Metcalf and some intriguing weapons in veteran TE Pat Freiermuth, as well as young receivers Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson to work with.
Historically, Rodgers does a great job of avoiding turnovers. But across his last few healthy seasons, he’s thrown 23 interceptions with 11 last season with the New York Jets and 12 in his final season with the Green Bay Packers. That said, prior to those two seasons, Rodgers had 11 straight seasons of single-digit interceptions from 2011-2021, including five seasons with five or less interceptions.
Pretty impressive.
And yet, Newsome believes he’s going to pick off Rodgers at least twice, both at home in Cleveland and on the road in Pittsburgh. Those matchups occur in Week 6 (at Cleveland at 1 PM) and Week 17 (in Pittsburgh, 1 PM).
That’s a lot of time between games for the two AFC North rivals. Who knows what health will look like for both parties, too, but Newsome is confident he’ll add Rodgers to his mantle of NFL interceptions — of which he has just three, none of which have occurred against the Steelers.