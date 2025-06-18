Broderick Or Bust: Jones ‘Cannot Fail’ Given Steelers’ Lack Of OT Depth, Batko Says

There’s a lot of promise with some of the Steelers’ young offensive players, particularly along their line. However, there’s a lack of proven track record from a lot of those players too. At left tackle, Broderick Jones has a tall task ahead of him. Steelers insider Brian Batko thinks Jones must have a good year since there isn’t a lot of proven depth behind him.

“I think the swing tackle spot is an underrated weakness on this team right now,” Batko said Wednesday on The North Shore Drive podcast. “I mean, Calvin Anderson, he’s been there, done that in the NFL. I think he’s an okay player, but it’s really him or Dylan Cook who has that role. So Broderick Jones, he cannot fail, or the Steelers, they’re not gonna be in great shape. The Steelers and Broderick Jones need each other. There’s no doubt about that.”

Broderick Jones, who the Steelers traded up for in the first round of the 2023 draft, has had a rocky start to his career. The Steelers moved him from left to right tackle during a promising rookie season as they dealt with injuries across the line, but he really struggled there in 2024.

For 2025, he’ll be returning to his familiar spot at left tackle. It’s a spot where he seems to be getting more comfortable this offseason, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have any pressure going into 2025.

If there’s any spots on the roster that have the most pressure, it’s both tackle positions. Part of the reason for that, as Batko alludes to, is the lack of quality depth behind them. Currently, Calvin Anderson and Dylan Cook are the backup right and left tackles. Anderson just simply hasn’t played a lot recently. He’s coming off a 2024 season with Pittsburgh in which he only played 11 snaps and dealt with injuries. Cook has never played an NFL snap. Asking either of those two to make a big impact would be asking a lot.

Even with the starters, the position isn’t proven. Opposite of Jones is Troy Fautanu, who played just one game in 2024. He has all the potential in the world, but with this essentially being his rookie season, there will likely be some growing pains.

At the end of the day, the Steelers really need Fautanu to play well. Broderick Jones might be even more important, as he’s protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. Either way, Pittsburgh is relying on two unproven tackles with little depth behind them. Things could work out this year, or vice versa. It seems like a risk the Steelers are willing to take, though.