Broderick Jones Not Worried About Learning Aaron Rodgers’ Tendencies: ‘We’ll Figure That Out During Camp’

With Aaron Rodgers only showing up shortly before mandatory minicamp, Broderick Jones has much to learn about his new quarterback. However, he has no concerns about that process and expects growth to occur naturally in August. He is shifting to left tackle this offseason, now on Rodgers’ blindside, but he’ll be ready.

“We’ll figure that out during [training] camp,” Jones said about learning Rodgers’ cadences and tendencies, via Pittsburgh’s DSEN. “Once he gets behind Zach [Frazier] and we get that ball rolling, I feel like we’ll be alright.”

Frazier reportedly said that the coaches were giving their linemen film of Aaron Rodgers to study. Broderick Jones didn’t seem to think it was absolutely necessary, but he will embrace any means of learning.

“They come up with all types of different ways to help us out and make sure we’re ready. Our coaches do a great job with that,” he said. “So as long as they continue to do that and we’re willing to listen and learn.”

While he might not know all the intimate details of Rodgers’ every movement, Jones is already impressed with his quarterback. Of course, Jones spent virtually his entire life watching Rodgers play football, so there is some star power in effect. But it’s a business, a job, and he is ready to go to work.

Jones also told reporters that his downtime after minicamp will be busy. Preparing to move to left tackle, he is going into “grind mode” for the next 40 days. Part of that grind will include studying Rodgers to better block for him.

Perhaps it will even include some in-person work, or at least socializing. Aaron Rodgers plans to bring teammates out to Malibu during the break to work. Although such workouts typically only feature skill players, it might not hurt to include linemen. Ben Roethlisberger regularly hosted his linemen in the offseason for bonding opportunities. With Broderick Jones as his blindside protector, it wouldn’t hurt to grow that relationship.

Although his late signing might condense the timeline, there shouldn’t be much issue for the offensive line. Aaron Rodgers has 20 years’ worth of tape, and Broderick Jones and his peers are studying it. Of course, it’s nice to get a feel for that in the flesh, but there’s a lot you learn from tape.

And they will have a lot of time working together in training camp and throughout the season. Jones’ top priority is not adjusting to Rodgers but adjusting to being back at left tackle. That’s a much bigger change, especially considering he has already blocked for several different quarterbacks.

Since entering the league in 2023, Broderick Jones has blocked for five different quarterbacks who started games. That year, he blocked for Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. Last year, he blocked for Justin Fields and then Russell Wilson (and one snap of Kyle Allen). Aaron Rodgers is just the latest on Jones’ list, so it’s no surprise that he isn’t making it more than it is.