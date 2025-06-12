Broderick Jones Entering ‘Grind Mode’ As Steelers Head Into Break Before Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Broderick Jones knows this is a big season for him, and he’s not about to pump the brakes. Although the team is about to go on an extended break before training camp, the work doesn’t stop. For Jones, it’s just the next phase of his own offseason, transitioning back to left tackle.

Asked about his plans for the break before training camp, Jones told reporters, “Grinding”, via Pittsburgh’s DSEN. “That’s it. In grind mode, man. Forty days”. Forty days is a reference to the start of Pittsburgh’s training camp on July 24, roughly 40 days away.

The Steelers traded up to No. 14 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Broderick Jones. A big, athletic, young tackle out of Georgia, he still has a lot of room for growth. Entering his NFL third season, he knows how much his future is riding on his performance this year.

The Steelers drafted Jones envisioning him as their left tackle, even if it took them a while to get him there. He failed to beat out Dan Moore Jr. as a rookie, but eventually emerged at right tackle. Partly due to injury, he ended up staying there last season, as well.

With Moore gone and Troy Fautanu back, the Steelers finally have the lineup they envisioned. That includes Broderick Jones at left tackle, but will they see the desired results? That depends largely on Jones and Fautanu, their highest-pedigreed investments.

The Steelers knew when they drafted Jones that he was a young guy in need of maturing. Even last season, his coaches hinted at him needing to take a more professional approach to his job. On the surface, at least, he appears to be doing that.

For one thing, Jones dropped weight heading into the offseason, of his own volition. Initially, he said he planned to put the weight back on, but better distributed. During minicamp, however, he said he is second-guessing that, feeling good at his new weight.

That will come down to the discretion of the coaches and other support staff, but how he uses it is on him. More than ever, though, Jones appears to have some self-motivation. While that can be reality staring him in the face, he is also energized by moving to left tackle.

“I feel like it’s still the same for me, because I come out with that mindset [of being] just ready to work”, Broderick Jones said during minicamp about transitioning back to left tackle. He has spent most of his first two seasons in the NFL practicing on the right side. Now that he is back to where he played in college, it’s a relearning process.

The Steelers need Broderick Jones to deliver on the promise he represents as a lynchpin of their offense. The offensive line is a focal point of their entire group, and he is the quarterback’s blindside protector. However that works out, any failure to deliver would seemingly not be due to a lack of effort. Jones is ready to grind, even while the Steelers are on a break.