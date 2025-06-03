Broderick Jones Becoming ‘More Vocal’ At LT As Comfort Level Rises, Mason Rudolph Says

It’s still early in the offseason in which he’s moving back to left tackle after his first two seasons at right tackle, but third-year pro Broderick Jones continues to draw rave reviews from teammates.

The latest to praise him is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who spoke with reporters Tuesday following the latest voluntary Organized Team Activities session at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Rudolph is already seeing a much more vocal, confident Jones after his move back to left tackle, which is his more natural position, and the position the Steelers envisioned him playing when they traded up to select him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Broderick’s an athletic guy and it sounds like, in talking to him, he seems more comfortable there on the left. And he’s done a great job,” Rudolph said of Jones in his move back to left tackle, according to video via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “I think he’s kind of started to be more vocal as a younger player, and I’m happy to see him grow and mature.”

Athleticism was Jones’ big calling card coming out of Georgia, and it showed often in his time at right tackle for the Steelers. But now, entering the 2025 season, Jones has lost 20 pounds and is in position to better utilize that athleticism in space at left tackle.

The last time he played significant snaps at left tackle, Jones was quite good as a rookie in Weeks 4 and 5 against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in place of Dan Moore Jr. With Moore off to Tennessee in free agency, left tackle is open for Jones to solidify himself as the Steelers’ long-term starter.

So far, that move back to left tackle is going well. Jones has said he believes he’ll get a big boost from being back at left tackle, which is more natural to him. After two years on the right side and largely playing out of position, leading to some struggles, the move back to left tackle is welcomed for Jones. And teammates are noticing how well he’s doing this offseason back on the left side.

Hopefully that carries over into the season and Jones can start to show signs of high-end play that the Steelers envisioned when they traded up for him. He’s had flashes as a run blocker at times on the right side but has had issues in pass protection.

Now, back on the left side, Jones is trying to set the tone, according to Rudolph, which is coming out due to his comfort with the group.