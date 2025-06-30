Brian Batko Still Doesn’t Think Steelers Are Super Bowl Contenders After Jalen Ramsey Trade

This offseason has been atypical for the Pittsburgh Steelers in many ways. It got even more strange on Monday when Pittsburgh sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Despite making such a big move, Steelers insider Brian Batko doesn’t think it makes the Steelers any more of a Super Bowl contender.

“I still don’t think they’re there,” Batko said on the North Shore Drive podcast on Monday. “I still don’t think they’re Super Bowl contenders. So yeah, that does muddy the water a bit as a far as, what are you doing here? I don’t know that this is some sort of Omar Khan, we’re pushing all our chips in the middle because we’re about to swing for the fences… It just comes down to, they’re trying to make their team better.”

Trying to make their team better is always the goal, and the Steelers are chasing a Super Bowl in an unprecedented way this offseason. From trading for and extending DK Metcalf, to waiting multiple months for Aaron Rodgers, and now this major blockbuster trade, Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are showing a different side to themselves this offseason.

With all of that in mind, moving on from Fitzpatrick might be the biggest move of their entire offseason. Along with T.J. Watt (who has his own complications now) and Cam Heyward, Fitzpatrick had been one of the pillars of the defense. Both from a talent and leadership standpoint. Losing him is a huge change to a defense that has kept the Steelers in contention in recent years, despite poor offensive play.

However, the writing may have been on the wall for Fitzpatrick this offseason. Jeremy Fowler reported shortly after the trade that “whispers” regarding the potential move began months ago. Given the way the Steelers defense ended the 2025 season, it makes sense. Fitzpatrick, along with several others in the secondary, struggled with miscommunications, The Steelers were simply getting gashed against the pass. Fitzpatrick, and the 127.6 passer rating he allowed when targeted in 2024, didn’t help that.

The Steelers are now in a unique position. With a boatload of draft picks and a chance to land their quarterback of the future next offseason, that could certainly be seen as a retooling period. However, 2025 now seems to represent the Steelers attempting to go all-in for a Super Bowl this year, as well.

If that’s their goal, they may need some help in the process. Adding Ramsey does give Pittsburgh arguably the best cornerback room in the league. However, they’ll now have to lean on DeShon Elliot and Juan Thornhill at safety. Unless they plan on playing Ramsey there, as well. All things considered, this move probably does make the Steelers a better team. However, it might not make the Steelers Super Bowl contenders just yet.