Brian Baldinger Shares His Thoughts (And Concerns) With Steelers Signing Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is coming to Pittsburgh and everyone has a reaction. Some like Stephen A. Smith are thrilled about the move that will reportedly become official Friday. Others like Ryan Clark think no outcome could be worse. NFL Network lead analyst Brian Baldinger falls somewhere in the middle, understanding the allure of Rodgers’ resume but expressing concerns about his fit.

“This isn’t the designated hitter,” Baldinger said on NFLN’s The Insiders Thursday evening. “You don’t drop Aaron Judge in the middle of the Red Sox’s lineup and win the World Series. You have a compressed period of time here. Success lies in the details. There’s a reason when Aaron went to the Jets he wanted Allen Lazard. He wanted Randall Cobb. He got Davante Adams. He needed guys who understood how he plays the game.”

Even in Baldinger’s analogy, Rodgers is no longer in his prime like Judge. He’s akin to Andrew McCutchen. A talented player but in his final years, best in a supporting role with great talent around him rather than attempting to will a squad to victory. To Baldinger’s point, Rodgers now must make up for time lost during the Steelers’ six OTA sessions to gain chemistry with his teammates.

“To Aaron, his acumen for the game is supreme,” he said. “But it’s only as good as the guys who can understand it and pick it up.”

A veteran like Rodgers can quickly pick up the playbook, but a young group that now surrounds him must be able to keep up. Roman Wilson enters his second year and had his rookie season wiped out by injuries. Calvin Austin III isn’t the most veteran player, either. And the Steelers’ offensive line is young and unproven.

“I worry about how much time he’s actually going to get, and the amount of time for timing purposes,” Baldinger said. “Because this is all about timing, anticipation for great quarterbacks.”

Rodgers is a perfectionist who brings a high bar. It’s what has made him a success and future first-ballot Hall of Famer. But that doesn’t guarantee success in Pittsburgh just as it didn’t bring in New York. The Steelers also face an uphill climb, considered third fiddle in the AFC North and even further back in the conference at-large.

“How much of that we see this year and the timing that is necessary to go beat Baltimore, go beat Cincinnati, and beat some teams in the division,” Baldinger said. “I think they’re really going to be up against it.”

Rodgers and the Steelers are looking for playoff success. Rodgers hasn’t won a postseason game since 2021. Pittsburgh hasn’t done so since 2016.