Breer Outlines Expected Timeline For Jalen Ramsey Trade

For the Miami Dolphins and CB Jalen Ramsey, it’s not a matter of if he will be traded, but more of when. He was already an excused absence from mandatory minicamp with both sides mutually looking for a trade partner. Despite Tyreek Hill’s vow to bring Ramsey back to Miami, SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks that ship has sailed.

“I’d say the Miami Dolphins are past the point of no return on Jalen Ramsey,” Breer wrote in his Monday takeaways for SI.com. “Or it is at the point where, at the very least, it’s going to be really difficult to put the toothpaste back in the tube. I’d bet a trade will happen on the doorstep of camp.”

Training camps will begin around the league in about a month from today. In the Pittsburgh Steelers’ case, players report to St. Vincent College in exactly one month. The Dolphins’ camp starts a few days later on July 26, but a trade could feasibly take place at any point over that final week of July or even into training camp once injuries start to happen around the league.

The Steelers haven’t had any credible reports linking them directly to Ramsey, but there has been quite a bit of buzz in the rumor mill among the local media over the past several days. Once Jaire Alexander signed with the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Ramsey buzz started to pick up.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers were not among the top teams to show interest in Alexander. That would suggest the Steelers aren’t as involved in the available CB market as some seem to expect they are. However, GM Omar Khan has proven that he isn’t afraid to make splashy offseason moves to upgrade the roster, like his trade for DK Metcalf in March.

If they deem Ramsey to be an upgrade over Darius Slay or see value in having a deeper group of starter-capable players at the position, then I suppose it could make sense. It would all depend on what the Dolphins are willing to take in trade compensation. I can’t see the Steelers dealing anything more than a fourth or fifth-round pick, given their focus on stockpiling 2026 draft capital.

With it being vacation season in the NFL, I wouldn’t expect too much activity between now and the start of camp. But maybe Ramsey will be worth keeping an eye on in late July.