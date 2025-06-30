Breaking: Steelers Trading For CB Jalen Ramsey (Update)

UPDATE, 10:55 a.m.: The Steelers have reportedly traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins to acquire Ramsey, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ESPN sources: Steelers traded three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The rare player-for-player trade, and another trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t done making big moves this offseason with a rare splash in late June. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, they are trading for Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey.

Blockbuster: The #Steelers have finalized a trade to acquire All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey from the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Ramsey’s adjusted contract includes a $1.5 million raise in 2025, making his salary $26.6M this year. pic.twitter.com/WI2jcdi9af — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2025

Ramsey broke the trade news of his own, sharing a clip of him working out.

The Dolphins have been shopping him around since April and he has not been present at their mandatory minicamp. His absence was excused as both sides were working towards a trade, and therefore he is not subject to fines from the Dolphins.

Despite ESPN’s Adam Schefter believing Ramsey was destined for the West Coast and months of rumors over a reunion with head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers pulled off the trade to add another big-name veteran in an offseason full of them.

Just last week, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the trade was “dead” but Steelers’ GM Omar Khan never stopped working on it, landing Ramsey in a big splash Monday morning.

A week ago, this trade was dead. Now, very much alive. GM Omar Khan never stops. https://t.co/XouZmMIpbo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 30, 2025

Ramsey was initially acquired by the Dolphins in a trade in March of 2023 from the Los Angeles Rams for a third-round pick and TE Hunter Long. He made the Pro Bowl that year despite missing the first seven games with a torn meniscus. They signed him to a record-breaking three-year, $72.3 million extension last offseason.

He had an okay year in 2024, but missed the Pro Bowl following four-straight selections. In 17 games he had 11 passes defensed, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. That was his lowest interception total since 2020.

The Steelers also signed CB Darius Slay this offseason as the presumed starter opposite Joey Porter Jr., so it’s unclear how the starting lineup will now look. Ramsey’s large contract suggests he will be a starter.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft will turn 31 years old this season. That is three years younger than Slay. At 6012, 208 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms, Ramsey fits the mold of what the Steelers have been drafting lately at cornerback alongside Porter and Cory Trice Jr.

This move signifies more of an all-in approach from Omar Khan and the Steelers than many expected. They likely only have one year with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and they are making the most of it.