Breaking: Steelers Signing QB Aaron Rodgers

After months of rumors and waiting, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free agent QB Aaron Rodgers. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Rodgers has informed the Steelers he’ll sign and report to the team’s mandatory minicamp next week. Pittsburgh’s mandatory minicamp runs June 10-12.

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers has informed the Steelers he plans to sign a contract and attend mini camp next week, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 5, 2025

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it will be a one-year contract for Rodgers.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Aaron Rodgers plans to sign with the #Steelers, per The Insiders. It’ll be a 1-year deal,. At long last, the four-time MVP lands in his best spot. pic.twitter.com/rP0QwlBMRy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2025

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early in free agency that Rodgers had emerged as a legitimate option for the Steelers at quarterback. With Justin Fields signing with the Jets, the Steelers had a clear need at quarterback and will fill it with Rodgers.

Rodgers came in for a visit and met with the Steelers brass on March 21, a contingent that included Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan and Arthur Smith.

Rodgers left the facility without a deal, but after taking several more months to think it over, he decided to sign with Pittsburgh.

In the interim, Rodgers also got acquainted with one of his new teammates, throwing with WR DK Metcalf at UCLA in late March.

With Rodgers taking his time to decide, the Steelers played the waiting game, and their patience paid off with Rodgers choosing Pittsburgh. The team signed QB Mason Rudolph as added depth during the first week of free agency, but he’s now expected to back up Rodgers. Will Howard, who the team selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Skylar Thompson will battle for the No. 3 role.

During an April interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he was focusing on his personal life, including a serious relationship and helping friends who were battling personal issues. In May, Rodgers hinted he would join Pittsburgh and many locally and nationally expected this to become the outcome, though the date when it would become official was always elusive.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is coming off a down season with the New York Jets, as despite high expectations, the Jets went just 5-12. Rodgers’ individual numbers weren’t terrible, as he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, but his lack of mobility was evident after coming off a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023 and the Jets majorly underachieved.

After losing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency and seeing Sam Darnold sign elsewhere, Rodgers became the only realistic starting option on the market, and he’s the player the Steelers pursued from Day 1 of free agency.

The Steelers are hoping to get the version of Rodgers that tormented the NFC with the Green Bay Packers. He also led the Packers to a win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV, but with Rodgers being 41 years old, there’s a real question about how much he has left in the tank.

Pittsburgh revamped its receiving corps by trading for Metcalf on March 9, the team’s clear No. 1 target after George Pickens was dealt to Dallas. The Steelers will bank on Rodgers elevating the wide receiver room and taking the offense to heights it hasn’t been in years.

A lot of his success may be dependent on the offensive line given his mobility struggles, and Rodgers wasn’t impressive when he played against the Steelers in the 2024 season, going 24-39 for 276 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, both of which went to undrafted rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

With a thin quarterback market and the Steelers not wanting to leave themselves hanging, they take a chance on Rodgers, who had a lot of praise for Mike Tomlin late in 2024 on The Pat McAfee Show.

“There’s only one Mike Tomlin,” Rodgers told the show. “I would say that first and foremost, you gotta give Mike credit. He’s got a special sauce to think about the way that he coaches. I’m just saying this from afar. I haven’t been around him, but I’ve heard, talked to a lot of guys that played for him.”

The Steelers now know who their starting quarterback will be in 2025. It took longer than expected but Pittsburgh finally has its answer.