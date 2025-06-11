Booger McFarland: Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Dramatic Upgrade’ Over Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

Another Pittsburgh Steelers season, another veteran quarterback added to the starting lineup. This time, it’s 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Despite his age and lack of success with the New York Jets, Booger McFarland does think Rodgers is a significant upgrade compared to what the Steelers had at the position last year, speaking on ESPN’s NFL Live on Wednesday.

“If you think for one moment that Aaron Rodgers is not an upgrade over Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, then you got another thing comin’. He’s gonna be a dramatic upgrade, guys,” McFarland said. “It’s not even funny… His ability to understand, and throw the football down the field, and hopefully unlock DK Metcalf… In order to do that, you need a competent quarterback. And Aaron Rodgers gives them competency and confidence from the offensive side of the football.”

At first glance, rotating between a 36-year-old Russell Wilson and a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers might not feel like much of a difference. However, there are a few areas in which McFarland may be right.

The first of those relates to Rodgers’ accuracy, especially over the middle of the field. When Justin Fields started the first six games in 2024, that was an area the Steelers made a conscious effort to stay away from. Even when Russell Wilson came in, the offense mostly revolved around deep shots down the sideline or checkdowns into the flat.

For one, Aaron Rodgers can read the middle of the field better than both of them. His processing has always been one of the strongest aspects of his game. While his body has diminished, the mental aspect remains. His arm is as well. Rodgers can throw his receivers open in all areas of the field.

One of the bigger questions for Rodgers will be his ability to stay healthy behind the Steelers’ offensive line. That unit has some promise, but it is also young and unproven. If Rodgers can get rid of the ball quickly, something he’s already doing in minicamp, that shouldn’t be much of an issue. Another point of encouragement in that regard is the fact that he put together a full 17-game season last year.

At the end of the day, Rodgers has to feel like an upgrade. He’s up there in terms of age, but processes the game at an elite level, and still has the arm talent necessary to make the big throws Pittsburgh will be counting on. If the Steelers can build the right scheme around him, the offense should have success this year.

With that said, the argument can certainly be made that the Steelers’ ceiling doesn’t change much. Aaron Rodgers could potentially end the playoff losing streak. However, he’s not enough of an addition to take down teams like the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, until the Steelers find their franchise quarterback, that’s the reality they’re living in. For now, Rodgers does feel like an upgrade, though.