Bengals Rookie Shemar Stewart Blames Front Office For Contract Standoff: ‘Can’t Say What I Really Want To Say’

While Trey Hendrickson skipped the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp, first-round pick Shemar Stewart still hasn’t practiced, refusing to do so. Although it’s common for rookies to practice before they have a signed contract, he has opted not to. This is an unusually hardline stance, but the Bengals also share the blame on this one.

Reportedly, the Bengals are angling to shift their rookie contract structure. According to Mike Florio, the issue comes down to training camp roster bonuses. Basically, large training camp bonuses allow the player to earn more of his money upfront, which is a bigger deal for rookies. Yet Shemar Stewart is the Bengals’ guinea pig, and their structure is out of line with what other teams are doing in the same draft slot.

While the Bengals have tried to get Stewart signed, they have to share the blame on this one. His hardline stance also makes more sense in light of the fact that this matter flouts current contractual norms. Although he isn’t practicing yet, he is talking, however, and he had some choice words.

“I’ve been doing this for most of my whole life and all of a sudden it’s gone over something very simple to fix”, Stewart told reporters this week, via Mike Petraglia. Asked if the Bengals gave him any explanation as to why they are setting a new precedent with him, he let reporters read between the lines.

“I can’t say what I really want to say”, Stewart responded. “It’s their contract. They can do what they want with it”. He added, “In my case, I’m 100 percent right, so it should be a no-brainer”. Amid his own matter, he also threw in a defense of Trey Hendrickson, saying he would pay the All-Pro if he were the general manager.

Drafted 17th overall out of Texas A&M, Stewart was not a prolific college prospect. Over three seasons, he recorded 65 tackles with 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. But it was the Bengals who made the decision to draft him as high as they did. Rookie contracts are slotted, so it’s rare that issues even pop up. Usually, it’s a team that makes something an issue by trying to make a stand.

Although Shemar Stewart is participating in the Bengals’ offseason in every way but on-field practices, he suggested that his communication with HC Zac Taylor isn’t particularly robust. While he feels he is mentally where he needs to be, he also suggested he might be “kinda sorta” behind physically. And that is on the Bengals, in his mind, for their stance on his contract.

With neither Trey Hendrickson nor Shemar Stewart in the fold, the Bengals are short of pass-rushers at the moment. While Stewart expressed his frustrations, however, he didn’t take it too far. He made it clear, for example, that he still sees a long future with the team. It’s just a contract dispute, even if one he believes shouldn’t have happened.