Beat Writer Expects Kaleb Johnson To Have ‘Much Better’ Four-Year Production Than Najee Harris

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting running back, Najee Harris produced four straight 1,000-yard seasons, something only 14 other running backs in NFL history had done before him.

That production and consistency wasn’t good enough though as the Steelers let their 2021 first-round pick walk in free agency, leading to them to selecting Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, the Steelers believe they have a running back who fits the zone-rushing scheme offensive coordinator Arthur Smith prefers.

For longtime beat reporter Mark Kaboly, Johnson is not only a better fit for what the Steelers want to do, he’ll also far outproduce what Harris did across four seasons with the Steelers.

“I think it all sets up for him. If he’s able to do what he did in college or what we saw in college, to be a guy can jump in and not only get the tough yards, but add that little extra piece of what they were missing, being able to make some long runs here,” Kaboly said of Johnson Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Show, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “This is just purely based off of just what he looks like right now and what he did in college surrounded about what he’s surrounded by right now.

“He has a lot of — once again that word — potential here. But I think he is going to be good. Might not be a thousand-yard rusher this year, but if we’re looking in four years from now, I bet you he has better numbers than Najee Harris. You add those four years up at first four for Najee and the first four for Kaleb, I think it’s gonna be much better.”

Based on how high the Steelers are on Johnson entering the 2025 season, he’d better produce right away, especially in Smith’s zone scheme behind an improved offensive line.

Before the Steelers drafted him, Johnson was viewed as the ideal fit for them at a position of need. He was projected to be a second-round pick, but he slipped to the third where the Steelers were fortunate to land a talent like him.

He’s not the fastest running back, but he has a knack for hitting the big plays, something the Steelers have needed from the running back position over the last four years. While Harris put up 4,312 yards across four seasons in Pittsburgh, he was more of a plodder, producing just 3.9 yards per carry.

Of course, Harris didn’t have the best offensive line in front of him and played in Matt Canada’s offense in his first two years, which really hindered his production at times, even though his best season came as a rookie with Canada as the OC. Even after the talent improved around him, Harris never truly took off, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry, closing the 2024 season with a whimper.

That’s why the Steelers made a change. They feel Johnson is the perfect fit for their style of play, and they’re banking on him being the big-play threat at the position, elevating the run game with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

Harris never missed a game for the Steelers and was as durable as they come. He was tough as nails, too. Johnson hopefully can mimic those two things, while also outproducing him.