Beat Writer Expects ‘Huge Jump’ From Second-Year OG Mason McCormick

Rookies have a lot to contend with in the NFL as they adjust to the speed and physicality of the game and the length of the season. They also have to deal with an offseason focused on running the 40-yard dash and weighing in at the perfect number rather than training for actual football activities. That’s why the jump in play can be so significant for players going from their first to second year. According to Mark Kaboly, Mason McCormick is going to be one of those players.

“You talk about a guy who is like Jekyll and Hyde. You cannot find a nicer guy than Mason McCormick and a guy who works his ass off like he does,” Kaboly said via Kaboly + Mack on YouTube. “So pleasant, so nice to talk to, very well-spoken. Walks across that white line and the guy turns into a maniac. I think Mason McCormick, you will see a huge jump in him [from] last year.”

McCormick was drafted in the fourth round. The Steelers weren’t planning on drafting three offensive linemen with their first five picks, but McCormick was graded too high to pass on that late in the draft. He was never meant to be a Year 1 starter, but James Daniels got hurt and he beat out Spencer Anderson to start the final 13 regular-season games.

It wasn’t always perfect, but he showed a nasty demeanor, a knack for finishing his blocks and a surprising amount of mobility for a player his size. He can use that experience as a springboard for his Year 2. It taught him how to prepare his body for the rigors of a long season, and he should now have a pretty good sense of just how dominant NFL defensive linemen can be.

Here are two clips from the same game against the Bengals last season. On the first play McCormick got beat with a twist back across his face. When it happened later in the game, he had already learned from his mistake and was ready for it the second time around. Those types of in-game adjustments are extremely impressive for a rookie and a positive sign for his career overall.

The Steelers’ offensive line is at a pivotal moment in the rebuild. Isaac Seumalo and Zach Frazier should be good, but the other three bring varying levels of uncertainty. Troy Fautanu has only started one NFL game, Broderick Jones is flipping sides and trying to overcome early career struggles and McCormick is still a work in progress as well.

One of those players can struggle and the offensive line can still be much improved overall. If McCormick makes a big jump this year and the Steelers don’t have to worry about the interior portion of the line, that would do wonders for the offense. If all three of the linemen drafted in 2024 can make a similar jump, the o-line will go from a weak point on the team to a major strength.