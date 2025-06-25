Beat Writer Believes Mike Tomlin Could Be Biggest Beneficiary (Or Loser) Of Aaron Rodgers Signing

Mike Tomlin was a big reason why Aaron Rodgers is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Rodgers acknowledged that the two talked weekly leading up to his decision to sign with Pittsburgh, and Tomlin could wind up being a major beneficiary if Rodgers and the Steelers have a good season. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that Tomlin could be “looking good” if Rodgers helps the Steelers break their playoff win drought, but if things go haywire, it could go in the “opposite” direction.

Answering a question on who could benefit the most from Rodgers’ signing on 93.7 The Fan’s The Fan Morning Show, Fittipaldo said it might be Tomlin.

“This could go the opposite way too, but we all criticize Mike Tomlin for being held hostage for two-and-a-half months or whatever it was. If they win a playoff game this year, if he finally breaks that streak, if Rodgers breaks that streak, then obviously Mike Tomlin is going to be looking good after the season.”

This is the second season in a row the Steelers are trying their hands with a proven veteran quarterback after signing Russell Wilson last season. While the tandem of Wilson and Justin Fields got the Steelers off to a 10-3 start, things quickly fell apart, and the Steelers’ season ended without a playoff win as it has every year since 2017.

Rodgers has the potential to give the Steelers the best quarterback play they’ve gotten since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and with an improved supporting cast from last year, Pittsburgh could make some noise in the playoffs.

Tomlin was reportedly the one “orchestrating” Pittsburgh’s signing of Rodgers, so if Rodgers starts showing his age and struggles, fingers could get pointed at Tomlin for the failure. The Steelers and Tomlin are betting on getting the Green Bay Packers version of Rodgers and not the player who struggled at times last season as the New York Jets went 5-12, but even in the midst of a lost season, there were flashes of the good version of Rodgers.

Still, it’s a gamble for Mike Tomlin, who’s faced increased criticism for the playoff win drought. Rodgers could be the quarterback who ends it, and Tomlin will get his flowers if that’s the case. However, a season ending without a playoff win could bring about more and more criticism of a coach whom many, including his former player in Ryan Clark, think might be better served calling the shots somewhere else.