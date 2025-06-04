Beanie Bishop Jr. Thanked Aaron Rodgers For Signed Interception Balls During March Visit To Facility

Beanie Bishop Jr. had the game of his life last year against the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. Not only did the Steelers CB make his first career NFL interception, but he got two of them against a future Hall of Famer. With the help of Pat McAfee, he was able to get those interception balls signed by Rodgers, and now there is a chance that the two of them will be teammates in 2025.

Rodgers happened to cross paths with Bishop during the four-time NFL MVP’s visit to the Steelers’ facility in late March as he recounted to reporters Wednesday after an OTA practice.

“I was like ‘Thanks, bro for signing those balls.’ It meant a lot just being a fan of the game,” Bishop said in a video by Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “Being a competitor and growing up and watching football and things like that, it’s one of those guys that you watch as a kid.”

Here is the first of his two interceptions against Rodgers.

When Rodgers entered the league in 2005, Bishop would have been a little over five years old. Now he will have the opportunity to potentially team up with him for Rodgers’ last hurrah in the NFL.

The 41-year-old veteran must have been in a good mood that day in the Steelers’ facility because he took the time to rib some of his potential teammates.

“He just made a joke ’cause me and Cory Trice [Jr.] was working out and we had finished a workout,” Bishop said. “He was like ‘Y’all going keep f’ing around [or] y’all going to work out?'”

Both the media and the fan base have generally started to sour on Rodgers as his decision drags into its fourth month. But the players who have been willing to answer Rodgers questions at OTAs have struck a positive tone overall.

“I think it’d be a cool thing,” Bishop said of the possibility of teaming up with Rodgers. “To have another guy that’s ultimately going to be in the Hall of Fame.”

With voluntary OTAs wrapping up tomorrow, Rodgers will have less than a week to sign his contract and meet the rest of his potential teammates before the start of mandatory minicamp. If he doesn’t, there is a long gap before the start of training camp in July.