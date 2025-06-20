Batko ‘Tempering The “Kaleb Johnson: Superstar” Angle’ For Steelers’ Rookie RB

The Kaleb Johnson hype train is barreling ahead at full speed for Steelers fans, but where does it lead? The rookie running back is an intriguing player and he can be a tremendous addition to the offense. But as a rookie who has only experienced some NFL spring practices, should we temper our enthusiastic observations?

Mark Kaboly, that effusive ray of sunshine, recently called Kaleb Johnson “a star in the making” after watching minicamp. He isn’t the only reporter who’s high on what he has seen from the rookie. Ray Fittipaldo also noted that Johnson stood out. But is he set to emerge as a superstar in the Steelers’ offense as a rookie in 2025?

“I’m not ready to predict that now. I don’t know what you could possibly see in minicamp and OTAs to make that prediction,” Brian Batko said on 93.7 The Fan. “I haven’t seen him get the hard yards inside yet in the NFL, and we have four years of Najee doing it. I’m just tempering the ‘Kaleb Johnson: superstar’ angle.”

There is a perception that Johnson is tailor-made for the Steelers’ offense run by OC Arthur Smith. That may be true, as is the notion that running back is the position at which it’s easiest to contribute right away as a rookie. But there is still a learning curve.

Beyond that, the Steelers are still developing their offensive line, which is a key ingredient here. And let’s not forget, they aren’t paying Jaylen Warren over $5 million this year to be pretty. Indeed, he has trained this offseason with the expectation of increasing his workload. There will be touches left over for Kaleb Johnson, but will he run away with the job by midseason?

“That’s where I’m pumping my brakes coming down the hill. Because for as much Najee Harris left people wanting a little bit, never quite lived up to that first-round running back expectations … He was durable, he was consistent, he did shake off a lot of tacklers. He did carry the Steelers’ offense at times over these four years,” Batko said as fans, in his mind, get ahead of themselves over Kaleb Johnson.

He did allow that Johnson “can maybe be a cut above” with the “breakaway speed element.” The Steelers talked about him adding an explosive element to the offense when they drafted him. While he did not time well at the Combine, his tape shows them that he has enough juice. If only they can get him to the second level, of course, or if he can manage it himself.

But what about the glowing reports about Kaleb Johnson from OTAs and minicamp? Batko suggests it might partly stem from the fact that teams are working on situations in which running backs can shine right now. For Johnson, that includes working on his receiving.

That’s why he emphasized the fact that he hasn’t seen Johnson “get the hard yards inside yet in the NFL.” Can he do that? The Steelers obviously think that he can, but until he does, it’s all just hot air in June.