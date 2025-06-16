Batko ‘Concerned’ Over QB Aaron Rodgers ‘Mailing’ In Season With Steelers

Succeeding at the NFL requires a high level of commitment. No longer can physical talent be enough to win out. The margin of error at football’s highest level is too narrow to simply show up on Sunday and dominate. While QB Aaron Rodgers quelled concerns by signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the end of spring workouts and attending the team’s three-day minicamp last week, not everyone is convinced he’s committed.

Beat writer Brian Batko wonders if Rodgers will waive the white flag before season’s end.

“I would be more concerned of just, ‘Hey, is he fully bought in?'” Batko said on the No. 1 Cochran Sports Showdown Sunday night. “Is he gonna do everything he needs to do and work around the clock? And do all of that with the city’s infatuation with getting over the hump? Maybe it’ll work out. But I think if there’s any worry here, it’s more about him mailing it in this season than clashing and butting heads with the OC.”

Pressure remains on Pittsburgh to win a playoff game, something the team hasn’t accomplished since 2016. It’s a driving reason why Rodgers was added in order to keep that postseason victory window open, a Steelers team reloading rather than rebuilding. A head coach in Mike Tomlin attempting to capitalize on a defense still capable of playing at a top-10 level and beef up T.J. Watt’s, Cam Heyward’s, and Minkah Fitzpatrick’s empty playoff resumes. Combined, they have one career postseason victory.

Before his first practice, Rodgers reportedly spoke with the team during a meeting to make clear he was committed to the cause. Offseason questions swirled around how much he truly wanted to play, focusing on his personal life first and admitting in April retiring remained a possibility. Those who have played the game admit thinking about retiring is tantamount to actually hanging up your cleats.

Most of the focus has been on the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. If the two can get on the same page and work in lockstep. Batko doesn’t see that as a concern. It’s just a matter of whether or not Rodgers is bought in, and even if so, how effective he’ll be.

“I just don’t know how good he is anymore at this,” he said.

Rodgers finished last season stronger than he started. Still, the most charitable outlets would rank him an average quarterback. League sources put him in roughly that range while media outlets will likely slot him somewhere in the early 20s. He may be an upgrade over Russell Wilson and Justin Fields but may not make the Steelers ultimately more competitive. A blowout and close Wild Card loss are all the same result. The Steelers aren’t playing for the morale victory.